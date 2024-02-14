Genus Capital Management Expands its Footprint to Toronto, Broadening Impact in Sustainable Investing

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Genus Capital Management, a Certified B Corp asset manager working in sustainable investing for over 30 years, is excited to declare its expansion into Toronto. This marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and is a testament to Genus' commitment to serving the increasing demand for sustainable investment solutions nationwide.

Anchoring this expansion is the addition of Darryl Brown as Head of Eastern Canada at Genus. A CFA Charterholder and seasoned professional, before joining Genus, Darryl's focus was on sustainable and impact-focused investing having spent the past 7 years working directly with Canadians to align their values and investment goals. Coupled with over a decade of capital markets experience, Darryl brings a unique blend of expertise and passion for sustainable finance aligning perfectly with Genus' mission to create a positive impact through responsible investing.

"I am thrilled to help Genus extend its impact across Canada. Toronto is a hub of diverse perspectives and a growing awareness of the importance of sustainable investing. With Genus' values and commitment to impact, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the Canadian financial landscape."

Genus has consistently been working to broaden access to sustainable investing, aligning financial goals with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations. The expansion into Toronto not only signifies the company's geographical growth but also represents an opportunity to bring its innovative and impact-driven investment solutions to a new audience.

Key Highlights of Genus Expansion to Toronto:

Local Expertise: Darryl Brown's leadership brings a deep understanding of the Toronto market, enabling Genus to tailor its services to the specific needs of the local investor community. Enhanced Impact: Genus is dedicated to making a positive impact through sustainable investing. The expansion into Toronto allows the company to extend its reach and contribute to the growth of sustainable finance in the region. Servicing New Areas: With a physical presence in Toronto , Genus can now provide more personalized and accessible services to clients in the Greater Toronto Area and beyond.

Genus invites the Toronto community to connect with Darryl online or on the third floor of 181 University Ave to explore how sustainable investing can align with individual financial goals while making a positive impact on the world.

About Genus: Genus Capital Management is an investment counseling firm managing pension funds, endowments, trusts, foundations, and individuals from across Canada. Genus is a Certified B Corp asset manager who has been involved in sustainable investing for over 30 years. Impact and sustainable investing have grown to become the core of Genus' offerings after decades of evolution designed to meet the needs of investors who are passionate about climate action.

Genus has encouraged Canadian investors that even in a resource-heavy economy, it is possible to build a financial legacy that does not contribute to climate change. Our investment capabilities encompass an extensive range of global equity, fixed income, specialty mandates and Fossil Fuel Free investments.

