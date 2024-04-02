Genus Capital Management Announces Launch of Series F Genus High Impact Equity Fund

VANCOUVER, BC, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Genus Capital Management, an investment management firm focused on sustainable and impact investing, announces the launch of its Series F Genus High Impact Equity Fund.

The Class F equity fund is available under fund codes GIEF in CAD and GIEUS in USD. It will be available on BMO and National Bank platforms and coming soon to other major Canadian bank and asset manager platforms.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Genus High Impact Equity Fund (Series F) as part of our commitment to providing investors with investment opportunities that align with their values," said Stephen Au, CEO of Genus Capital Management. "This fund represents a significant step towards democratizing impact investing, making it more widely accessible to individuals and institutions. We believe that everyone should have the chance to contribute to positive change while achieving their financial objectives. The Genus High Impact Equity Fund (Series F) offers a unique opportunity for Canadian investors to do so."

Genus Capital Management invites investors, financial advisors, and the media to learn more about the Series F Genus High Impact Equity Fund and its potential to create meaningful change in both portfolios and the world.

About Genus:

Genus Capital Management is an investment counseling firm managing assets for endowments, trusts, foundations, and individuals across Canada. Genus is a Certified B Corp asset manager who has been at the forefront of sustainable investing for over 30 years. Impact and sustainable investing have grown to become the core of Genus' offerings after decades of evolution designed to meet the needs of investors who are passionate about climate and social action.

