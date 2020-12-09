Gentek® to Make Grand Introduction at IBSx

"Gentek will introduce solutions that offer remodelers and builders easy installation and require less labour, resulting in greater productivity and profitability," said Philippe Bourbonniere, executive vice president, Gentek Building Products. "IBSx allows us to showcase our latest innovations, including those that meet homeowner demand, that are quality-crafted with attention to detail and never-ending ambition to produce the very best building materials."

What's New

Gentek will showcase the ALIGN™ Composite Cladding System, and there's nothing else like it. Available beginning in January, ALIGN provides the striking aesthetics of real wood, easier installation and best overall value for remodelers, builders and homeowners.

ALIGN offers one of the lowest total installed cost of cladding without sacrificing curb appeal – resulting in higher profitability. The system features:

Impressive style with a 7-inch flat face exposure and authentic cedar mill grain texture.

Heightened structure strength with patented (GP) 2 Technology ® that meets or exceeds industry test standards for windload, workability, flame spread/smoke development, weatherability and termite resistance.

Technology that meets or exceeds industry test standards for windload, workability, flame spread/smoke development, weatherability and termite resistance. Self-aligning stack lock, providing quicker and easier installation than fibre cement and engineered wood and requiring fewer labourers to get the job done.

It is available in 20 virtually maintenance-free colours and is backed by a lifetime limited warranty.

Additionally, the Designer Colours will make a splash in the virtual IBSx booth. Available in Gentek Sequoia Select and Board & Batten vinyl siding, one can select from cool neutral palettes to bold contrasting hues. This grand scale of the 14 Designer Colours lets the homeowner tailor the look with signature style:

Majestic Brick Meadow Fern Marine Dusk Dark Drift Moonlit Moss Hudson Slate Rockport Brown Rockwell Blue Windswept Smoke Espresso Coastal Blue Iron Ore Smoked Timber Midnight Surf



Want to visualize ALIGN or a Designer Colour on your home? Take your project to the next level with the Gentek Visualizer. This easy-to-use program lets you create before and after shots featuring a variety of colour schemes.

For more information on Gentek Building Products, visit gentek.ca.

About Gentek

Gentek's mission is to create successful partnerships with contractors, builders, distributors, and dealers by providing and servicing industry leading exterior building products and solutions. The company helps partners create or restore exceptional residential, multi-family, and light commercial structures that are energy-efficient, comfortable, long-lasting, and beautiful for the home or building owner. Gentek operates more than 20 company-owned supply centers across Canada and is owned by Associated Materials, LLC. For more information, or to locate your local Gentek supply centre, visit gentek.ca.

SOURCE Gentek

For further information: To view the new products and schedule a virtual IBSx appointment, please contact [email protected], 216-472-2374., https://gentek.ca

Related Links

https://gentek.ca

