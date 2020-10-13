Genpact to create a virtual data science and technology hub

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Genpact Canada Service Company, a Canadian business unit of Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, announced its intention to expand its presence in the country and establish a virtual data science and technology hub in Montreal to enhance Quebec's Tech Sector for emerging digital technologies.

The announcement reflects the region's emergence as a technology powerhouse comprising a highly-educated workforce and talent base. As part of the initiative, Genpact plans to hire and train new workers in a broad range of technologies focused initially on the Banking and Capital Markets industry and then expand into other industries and capabilities.

"Genpact's announcement of a Montréal virtual data science and technology hub confirms that our technology talent pool remains one of our top advantages," noted Hubert Bolduc, President of Investissement Québec International. "We are proud to have contributed to the creation of so many well-paid, highly skilled jobs. In Québec and abroad, our teams will continue to highlight the many advantages of investing here and help consolidate one of the key industries driving our economic recovery."

The decision comes at a crucial time for Canadian businesses, as the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing companies to transform digitally. That means empowering remote workers, engaging customers in new ways, anticipating emerging security threats, and reinventing supply chains. Reskilling employees is at the heart of that transformation.

"Montréal's appeal to innovative companies is not waning," said Stéphane Paquet, President and CEO of Montréal International, Greater Montréal's economic promotion agency. "Investors know it: the region draws its strength from an incredible talent pool! Montréal has the highest concentration of jobs in the high-tech industry in Canada. The sector is still booming and it will play a key role in the city's economic growth."

"Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Montréal, the metropolis was experiencing a period of record economic growth, based in particular on the city's attractiveness, the local skilled labour force and its many hubs of the future. The arrival of Genpact in Montréal confirms that this health crisis has in no way dampened the major players' enthusiasm for the city. Genpact will contribute directly to the recovery of our economy and will join major players in the information technology industry who have also chosen to make Montréal one of their hubs. I would like to thank the teams at Investissement Québec and Montréal International for their excellent work," said Montréal Mayor Valérie Plante.

"Genpact is proud to contribute to Quebec's reputation as a technology leader that is home to many of the world's most innovative and forward-thinking companies," said Darren Saumur, Genpact's global operating officer and business leader for Canada. "We have been impressed with the technology talent in Quebec - especially the bilingual professionals who will help our domestic and global clients continue to digitally transform. That's good news for businesses, employees, and society. In addition, we want to thank Investissement Québec for their collaboration and support helping us select Quebec as a destination and managing through the process."



Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results - because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.



Investissement Québec's mission is to play an active role in Québec's economic development by spurring business innovation, entrepreneurship and business acquisitions, as well as growth in investment and exports. Operating in all the province's administrative regions, the Corporation supports the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes with investments and customized financial solutions. It also assists businesses by providing consulting services and other support measures, including technological assistance available from its CRIQ business unit. In addition, through Investissement Québec International, the Corporation also prospects for foreign investment and assists businesses with export activities.



Montréal International is a non-profit organization funded by the private sector, the governments of Canada and Québec, the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal and the City of Montréal. Its mandate is to attract and retain foreign investment (companies and startups), international organizations, skilled workers and international students to Greater Montréal by providing support services tailored to their needs.

