Genome BC's Pilot Innovation Fund offers investment and provides mentorship

led by , , and (BC Cancer). This project will demonstrate the commercial potential of Tope-seq, a high-throughput platform that allows therapeutic T-cell receptor development to be faster, safer, and more effective. Breaking the blood group barrier for kidney transplantations led by Peter Rahfeld (ABOzymes), Caigan Du, Christopher Nguan , Jayachandran Kizhakkedathu and Stephen Withers (all from UBC). This project's goal is the ongoing development of a novel process to convert blood group A kidney donor organs to universal blood group O, in a preclinical transplant model with the ultimate objective of meeting the global demand for kidney transplantation.

One of the most unique components of the PIF is that each project team is assigned an industry mentor to support the team through hurdles to commercialization. These individuals bring experience and passion to their role and will add huge value to the teams through their journey.

"We're excited about the quality of these projects," said Federica Di Palma, Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President, Sectors at Genome BC. "Our goal is to deliver innovation on the road to commercialization to ultimately deliver social and economic benefits to British Columbians. I am confident that these teams will do just that."

Genome BC is a not-for-profit organization supporting world-class genomics research and innovation to grow globally competitive life sciences sectors and deliver sustainable benefits for British Columbia, Canada and beyond. The organization's initiatives are improving the lives of British Columbians by advancing health care in addition to addressing environmental and natural resource challenges. In addition to scientific programming, Genome BC works to integrate genomics into society by supporting responsible research and innovation and foster an understanding and appreciation of the life sciences among educators, students and the public. genomebc.ca

