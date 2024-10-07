Genome BC Funds Crucial Research to Combat an Emerging Deer Disease in British Columbia

Highlights

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - In early 2024, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a deadly prion disease that poses a significant risk to deer and elk populations, was detected in British Columbia for the first time. CWD is sometimes called 'zombie deer disease' because in the final months of the illness infected deer can seem disoriented, wander aimlessly, become thin, frail and drooling and stagger about.

The new Genome BC project will employ genomics to gather information about deer populations in the affected region; that data will be used to improve monitoring and design a targeted response to chronic wasting disease in BC.

BC's Wildlife Health Program is quickly responding to this new threat and Genome BC is funding a critical two-year research project led by Dr. Kaylee Byers, an Assistant Professor from Simon Fraser University. The researchers are using genomics to gather information about deer populations in the affected region that will be used to improve monitoring and design a targeted response.

"CWD is a devastating disease for these species," says Dr. Byers. "It is 100% fatal in infected animals and there is currently no cure or vaccine. That's why we need to understand how it's affecting our local herds and what we can do to stop its spread."

The disease is a neurological disorder that affects the brain and nervous tissues. It was first detected in the Kootenay region of BC on January 31, 2024. CWD has already severely impacted deer populations in other parts of North America, including contributing to a decline in the mule deer population. A long incubation period of up to two years makes the disease difficult to detect and contain.

The research project will develop genomics-based tools that can help monitor deer populations and understand their movements and interactions. This information can help managers better predict deer movements and the likely spread of the disease. Researchers will further study whether animals have susceptible markers in their DNA. Finally, the project will help set up genomics-based management and monitoring of CWD within the Wildlife Health Program.

"The project will use population genomics to fill in critical gaps in knowledge about the affected groups of deer in the region where CWD has been detected," says Dr. Federica Di Palma, Genome BC's Vice President of Research and Innovation and Chief Scientific Officer. "Population genomics is a powerful tool that can reveal population structure, movement and genetic diversity. This knowledge will be crucial for developing targeted, effective management strategies to prevent the spread of CWD."

During this hunting season, the project is working with hunters to collect samples that will be used in the research. "This issue affects so many communities and it unites us in our desire to protect healthy cervid populations. Hunters, trappers and Indigenous communities are important partners in this project," says Dr. Byers. "The data we get from the samples they share with us will be used to study potential paths of disease spread and help inform management decisions."

Genome BC is committed to supporting research that addresses pressing societal challenges, such as CWD. This project demonstrates the power of genomics to provide solutions to complex environmental and public health issues.

