Genifi Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Genifi inc. (TSXV: GNFI) ("genifi" or the "Company") today announced that Charlie Davis has joined its Board of Directors and Stephen Moore has resigned.

Charlie Davis is the Principal and owner of Lucent Tech Group, an IT efficiency and talent development consultancy founded in 2023, following his 25 years in the information services sector. Additionally, he serves as the Managing Director of Technology at Maple Health Group LLC, where he is responsible for technology and information security strategy.

Previously, Charlie was the Senior Director of IT Operations at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He holds a B.A. in English Literature from Wheaton College in Massachusetts. An active member of the technology community, Charlie frequently advises companies on reducing technical debt, identifying talent development opportunities, and accelerating IT project delivery.

"We would like to thank Stephen Moore for his many important contributions to our Board since our going public transaction in 2015," said Tom Beckerman, genifi's CEO. "We are delighted that Charlie Davis is joining our Board, His wealth of deep experience in technology and managed services will be of great benefit to genifi."

Mr. Davis' appointment is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About genifi inc.:

Genifi (formerly Prodigy Ventures) delivers Fintech innovation, with its cutting-edge platforms: IDVerifact for digital identity verification, and tunl.chat for generative AI chat. Genifi has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies and is committed to driving innovation in the Fintech industry.

