Genifi Announces Transfer of Customer Contracts for tunl.chat Business

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Genifi inc. (TSXV: GNFI) ("genifi" or the "Company") announced today that it has reached an agreement with Ada Support Inc. ("Ada") to transfer the Company's tunl.chat customers to Ada. tunl.chat has been a white label of Ada's platform offered by the Company and given that the Company has now reduced its employee headcount and services business significantly it no longer made commercial sense to continue to offer this product. Ada has agreed to pay $20,000 to the Company in connection with the transfer of the customers. Completion of the transfer remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The transfer of customers is expected to be made effective in early January 2025.

The Company also announced today that it has terminated the employment agreements with Tom Beckerman (CEO) and Andrew Hilton (CFO). Both Mr. Beckerman and Mr. Hilton will be retained as contractors to serve in the roles of CEO and CFO, respectively. Mr. Beckerman's compensation will be reduced by 50% as part of this change and Mr. Hilton's compensation will remain unchanged. The change in the nature of the retention of Mr. Beckerman and Mr. Hilton was made as a result of the fact that the Company has largely ceased active operations. The terminations also stop the accrual of potential future severance owing to Mr. Beckerman and Mr. Hilton. The Company's independent directors have approved a severance payment to Mr. Beckerman equal to two years of salary and a severance payment to Mr. Hilton equal to six months of salary.

The Company will continue to review strategic alternatives and will provide updates in future press releases.

Further information on the Company can be found at www.genifi.com.

