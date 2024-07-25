Genifi Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Genifi inc. (TSXV: GNFI) ("genifi" or the "Company") today announced that Jeffrey Shaul has joined its Board of Directors and Bill Maurin has resigned.

Jeffrey Shaul is the President and CEO of Robson Capital Management Inc., an investment industry firm that he founded in 2003 following many years in senior investment banking positions with major Canadian investment firms including Scotia Capital and TD Securities. He began his career practicing corporate and securities law with Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt, a major Canadian law firm.

Since its founding, Robson Capital Management has acted as exempt market dealer in Canada for more than 60 Canadian, US and other international asset managers, to assist in distributing their funds to accredited investors, family offices and institutional investors in Canada. In 2015 the firm created RBS/Connect, a platform enabling specialty private alternative investment funds access to the dealer members of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization. With roughly 30 fund groups representing over 40 separate funds, the platform is arguably the largest of its kind in Canada.

Jeffrey also acts as independent director for a number of offshore alternative investment funds through Bell Rock Group, a Cayman-based corporate and directorship services firm.

"We are delighted that Jeffrey Shaul is joining our Board," said Tom Beckerman, genifi's CEO. "His wealth of experience in the financial markets and related services will be of great benefit to genifi. And, we would like to thank Bill Maurin for his many contributions to our Board over the past few years."

Mr. Shaul's appointment is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About genifi inc.:

Genifi (formerly Prodigy Ventures) delivers Fintech innovation, with its cutting-edge platforms: IDVerifact for digital identity verification, and tunl.chat for generative AI chat. Genifi has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies and is committed to driving innovation in the Fintech industry.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward looking information includes without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future plans. Although genifi believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. The forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, which could change materially in the future. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risk factors set forth in genifi's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2024, a copy of which is filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements are made as at the date hereof and unless otherwise required by law, genifi does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE genifi inc.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: GENIFI INC., Andrew Hilton, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], 416-606-8833