MONTRÉAL, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The members of the Anges Québec board of directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Geneviève Tanguay as CEO of the organization. She will assume her duties on November 2, 2020.

Geneviève Tanguay has over 20 years of experience in investments and has participated in numerous transactions in several innovative sectors, including the life sciences, industrial and manufacturing sectors. She was head of investments at the Fonds de solidarité FTQ from 2008 to 2017, the largest development and venture capital network in Québec. From 2018 to 2020, Geneviève was responsible for corporate development at Biron Health Group.

"Through her expertise, her strength and innovative spirit, Geneviève becomes the first woman to occupy the position of CEO of Anges Québec and we are convinced that she will be able to take the organization to new heights" added Ginette Mailhot, president of the Anges Québec board of directors.

Holding a B.A. in finance from HEC Montréal, her diverse positions have led her to sit on the boards of directors of several private companies and non-profit organizations, including the prestigious Institute of Corporate Directors ICD as well as the VIA Rail board of directors since August 2017.

"It is with enthusiasm that I accept the role of CEO. Accelerating the development of Anges Québec by leveraging the strength of its angel investors and the passion of entrepreneurs is one of the many reasons that convinced me to accept. The creation of new innovative business models is more relevant than ever in order to boost our economy. Anges Québec will remain a leader and a catalyst for venture capital towards the creation of the companies of tomorrow" added Geneviève Tanguay.

Geneviève will succeed François Gilbert, who was CEO of Anges Québec from 2008 to 2020. Mr. Gilbert, who will have left an undeniable legacy to the organization, is recognized as one of the builders of the Québec venture capital ecosystem.

About Anges Québec

Thanks to the strength and diversity of its network, Anges Québec strategically accompanies angel investors and passionate and innovative entrepreneurs in their international ambitions. Founded in 2008, Anges Québec has over 230 members who have so far invested over $113 million in more than 150 Quebec high growth potential companies, positioning itself as a leader in the Québec venture capital industry.

