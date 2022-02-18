"At Genesis, we believe that being a leading brand means developing an exciting product lineup that pairs bold designs with advanced safety and the latest technologies," said Lawrence Hamilton, executive director of Genesis Motors Canada. "We are humbled by this honour and thrilled to be recognized by AJAC as leaders in luxury mobility in both the vehicle and innovation categories."

AJAC comprises more than 100 automotive journalists from across Canada, dedicated to reporting consistently and without bias. Each year, they put the industry's latest offerings through rigorous testing in real-world scenarios designed to ensure that the results are relevant to potential consumers. Each eligible vehicle is thoroughly evaluated by more than 50 AJAC members on 20 factors, ranging from convenience to driving dynamics, safety and innovation.

"For a brand to be recognized on five different occasions in one year by AJAC is no small feat," stated Stephanie Wallcraft, AJAC President. "AJAC's jurors are the largest collective of automotive experts in the country, and every one of them strives daily to be as impartial and broadly informed as possible. Dozens of objective expert opinions went into naming Genesis as the winner in these categories, and the entire Genesis team deserves to be very proud."

"AJAC's testing focuses on the needs of consumers. It's the same for Genesis, where the customer is at the centre of everything we do, from design and engineering to the purchase and ownership experience," said Hamilton. "To receive these accolades from AJAC is a testament to Genesis' human-centered approach, which truly differentiates us in the market."

The Genesis brand is committed to delivering human-centered luxury that will provide a new platform for future mobility. The GV70 and GV80 were new additions to the Genesis lineup in the 2021 model year, enabling the brand to reach an even broader audience of consumers in North America who are increasingly drawn to SUVs. By anticipating human needs at every touch point, Genesis models are designed to embody four key aspects: human-focused innovation, refined and balanced performance, athletic elegance in design and hassle-free customer experience.

The recent awards from AJAC add to a growing list of Canadian accolades for Genesis, including:

G70 - AutoTrader.ca (2020, 2021 Best luxury compact car) (2019, 2021 Best Overall car)

GV70 - Le Guide de L'Auto (2021 Best SUV of the year), Autotrader.ca (2021 Best overall SUV)

GV80 - AutoTrader.ca (2021 Best 3-Row Luxury SUV)

