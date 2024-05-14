Genesis Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

Genesis Land Development Corp.

May 14, 2024, 21:23 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. ("Genesis") (TSX: GDC) is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2024 that each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of Genesis were elected as directors.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Stephen Griggs

38,560,552

89.27 %

4,636,089

10.73 %

Steven J. Glover

38,882,349

90.01 %

4,314,292

9.99 %

Mark W. Mitchell

38,882,349

90.01 %

4,314,292

9.99 %

Calvin Younger

38,882,349

90.01 %

4,314,292

9.99 %

Iain Stewart

43,193,639

99.99 %

3,002

0.01 %

About Genesis

Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder with a strategy to grow its portfolio of well-located, entitled and unentitled primarily residential lands and serviced lots throughout the Calgary Metropolitan Area.

For further information: Iain Stewart, Chief Executive Officer; Rob Sekhon, Chief Financial Officer; 6240, 333 - 96 Ave NE Calgary AB T3K 0S3, 403-265-8079, [email protected], www.genesisland.com

