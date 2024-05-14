Genesis Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors
May 14, 2024, 21:23 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. ("Genesis") (TSX: GDC) is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2024 that each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of Genesis were elected as directors.
The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Stephen Griggs
|
38,560,552
|
89.27 %
|
4,636,089
|
10.73 %
|
Steven J. Glover
|
38,882,349
|
90.01 %
|
4,314,292
|
9.99 %
|
Mark W. Mitchell
|
38,882,349
|
90.01 %
|
4,314,292
|
9.99 %
|
Calvin Younger
|
38,882,349
|
90.01 %
|
4,314,292
|
9.99 %
|
Iain Stewart
|
43,193,639
|
99.99 %
|
3,002
|
0.01 %
About Genesis
Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder with a strategy to grow its portfolio of well-located, entitled and unentitled primarily residential lands and serviced lots throughout the Calgary Metropolitan Area.
SOURCE Genesis Land Development Corp.
For further information: Iain Stewart, Chief Executive Officer; Rob Sekhon, Chief Financial Officer; 6240, 333 - 96 Ave NE Calgary AB T3K 0S3, 403-265-8079, [email protected], www.genesisland.com
