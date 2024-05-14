Genesis Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. ("Genesis") (TSX: GDC) is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2024 that each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of Genesis were elected as directors.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld

Number Percentage Number Percentage Stephen Griggs 38,560,552 89.27 % 4,636,089 10.73 % Steven J. Glover 38,882,349 90.01 % 4,314,292 9.99 % Mark W. Mitchell 38,882,349 90.01 % 4,314,292 9.99 % Calvin Younger 38,882,349 90.01 % 4,314,292 9.99 % Iain Stewart 43,193,639 99.99 % 3,002 0.01 %

About Genesis

Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder with a strategy to grow its portfolio of well-located, entitled and unentitled primarily residential lands and serviced lots throughout the Calgary Metropolitan Area.

SOURCE Genesis Land Development Corp.

For further information: Iain Stewart, Chief Executive Officer; Rob Sekhon, Chief Financial Officer; 6240, 333 - 96 Ave NE Calgary AB T3K 0S3, 403-265-8079, [email protected], www.genesisland.com