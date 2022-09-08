Limited production model offered as exclusive Ultimate launch package

Flagship full-size sedan sets a new standard in luxury and comfort

All-inclusive pricing features ceramic coating and Appearance Protection

Winter wheel and tire package includes seasonal changeover and storage

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Genesis Motors Canada today announced packaging and pricing for the all-new 2023 G90. Available in limited numbers, the all-new luxury sedan will be offered exclusively in Prestige trim, featuring a special Ultimate package at the time of launch in the Canadian market.

Audacious, progressive, and distinctly Korean, the second generation G90 represents the most elegant interpretation of the brand's design identity to date. Ushering in a bold new styling direction, the all-new luxury sedan embodies the Genesis philosophy of "Athletic Elegance." Wider and lower in stance, it conveys the appearance of movement even while static. A suite of advanced assistance features and a variety of new technologies provide a new level of opulence for every occupant, regardless of whether you're driving or being driven.

True to its name, the Ultimate package is comprised of protection items and services that promise truly frictionless ownership. Ceramic coating with a 10-year warranty and Complimentary Appearance Protection for up to five years ensure that each vehicle remains as pristine as the day it left the showroom. Winter tires and wheels are no longer a concern either, since they too are included in the purchase price. As are tire storage and seasonal changeover. The first Genesis model to feature a Fragrance System scent diffuser, the G90's Ultimate package also includes complimentary refill cartridges.

"Curating an exceptional acquisition and ownership experience for our guests has been paramount since the inception of the Genesis brand," says Eric Marshall, executive director of Genesis Motors Canada. "Everything about the new Genesis G90 exemplifies true, elevated luxury."

New to the Genesis lineup, the Mood Creator feature enables integrated control of the sound system, ambient lighting, the fragrance system, and electric curtains, to create a soothing environment that further enhances the passenger experience. The sedan offers four different mood modes, each of which can be customized for a high level of personalization. Easy Close Power Doors and reclining rear seats complete the tranquil experience inside the cabin.

Virtual Venues Live is a virtual, 3D-surround sound function, only available in G90. It recreates the sound characteristics of spaces that are optimized for certain types of music featuring settings such as Boston Symphony Hall, and delivers on that sound with an impressive 26-speaker Bang & Olufsen® audio system. Virtual Venues Live monitors the interior through an in-car microphone and simultaneously creates signals that reproduce the sound field characteristics of the selected space. Then, the system minimizes and stabilizes in-car noise according to the speed of the vehicle while delivering audio through its speakers.

With the launch of the new G90, Genesis adds a powerful 3.5L V6TT 48V e-SC engine that produces 409 horsepower and 405 lb. ft. of torque. The 48V battery, charged through regenerative braking,

allows for increased performance particularly at lower rpm, providing a more linear and responsive driving experience.

The G90 also ushers in a selection of other features to the Genesis lineup that elevate the driving experience. Advanced technologies including Multi-Chamber Air Suspension and Rear Wheel Steering offer a comfortable and quiet ride.

Convenient at-home product demonstrations and an easy-to-use online ordering platform are complemented by one, negotiation-free, all-inclusive set price - meaning no additional associated fees. The G90 Ultimate's all-inclusive price not only contains complimentary five year/100,000 km scheduled maintenance and updates for multimedia and navigation with optional valet service pick-up and drop-off, but also a courtesy vehicle and complimentary enrollment in the five-year 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.

A complimentary subscription to Genesis Connected Services allows owners to stay connected with a suite of digital applications and remote services that provide convenience and confidence.

The G90 is also capable of receiving Over-the-Air (OTA) software, navigation and multimedia updates.

Guests will be able to choose whether they test drive, acquire, and service their new G90 at their home or place or business, or one of the new Genesis Retail Experience (GRX) Centres if they prefer. The construction and opening of these facilities marks a major milestone in the evolution of the Genesis omni-channel business model, furthering the brand's commitment to delivering a class-above customer experience across every area of the business.

Genesis Retail Experience Centres provide consumers with access to a fulsome, flexible experience, allowing them to freely transition between online and in-person services based on their preference. All transactions will continue to be completed online and the Genesis at Home suite of services, from at-home test drives to valet service, will all remain available.

The 2023 G90 is offered in eight exterior colours with the option of three bold yet beautiful interiors. All-inclusive pricing for the 2023 Genesis G90 Prestige with the Canadian-exclusive Ultimate package is $115,000 including freight and delivery, with a $1,700 surcharge for matte paint selections.

