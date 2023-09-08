GENESIS MOTORS CANADA NAMED OFFICIAL VEHICLE PARTNER OF 2023 TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL®

Official Vehicle Partner of the 48 TH Toronto International Film Festival ®

Inaugural partnership with renowned festival complements Genesis' passion for the arts

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Genesis Motors Canada is pleased to support the Toronto International Film Festival® as the Official Vehicle Partner for 2023. Now in its 48th year, TIFF has evolved into a multi-faceted and immersive artistic and cultural experience. Taking place from September 7–17th, the festival includes film screenings, speaker sessions, industry conferences, special events and esteemed awards. Back for its eighth year, Festival Street provides an open-air experience for the general public, featuring activations, food vendors, photo opportunities, and the Festival Street Music Stage that will feature musical performances throughout the opening weekend.

"We are very excited to support this prestigious Canadian tradition by being the Official Vehicle Partner of the Toronto International Film Festival®", says Eric Marshall, director of Genesis Motors Canada. "Our brand shares TIFF's bold vision of creativity, innovation and the passionate pursuit of excellence."

Thanks to the brand's design identity, Athletic Elegance, Genesis is able to harness the power of its striking designs to captivate attention and inspire those who appreciate creativity and audaciousness – bridging the gap between automotive styling and art.

During the festival, a selection of vehicles from the Genesis lineup will be on display and responsible for transporting VIPs around the city to screenings and special events in elegant comfort. Among those models will be a selection of EVs, including the Electrified G80 luxury sedan. Genesis continues its ambitious electrification strategy, introducing three new EVs in the last year, with more on the way as it moves to an all-electric lineup by 2030.

"We're thrilled to welcome Genesis Motors Canada as a supporter of the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival®, says Cameron Bailey, CEO, TIFF. "Hosting filmmakers, artists, and film enthusiasts from around the world is no small task, so we rely on our partners to help us provide unforgettable moments."

Genesis has been a disruptor in the Canadian automotive landscape. The brand made waves when it launched a new business model in 2016 by offering online sales with transparent, all-inclusive and negotiation-free pricing, valet services and courtesy vehicles for test drives and complimentary scheduled maintenance. Complementing the ease and convenience of Genesis at Home, the brand will soon open its 10th Genesis Retail Experience (GRX) facility with a total of 30 planned across the country. Providing a welcoming, modern environment, team members are trained on best practices of luxury hospitality from the leaders of the industry, as the hallmark of the brand continues to be the promise of a frictionless acquisition and ownership experience.

About TIFF:

TIFF is a not-for-profit cultural organization whose mission is to transform the way people see the world through film. An international leader in film culture, TIFF projects include the annual Toronto International Film Festival in September; TIFF Bell Lightbox, which features five cinemas, major exhibitions, and learning and entertainment facilities; and innovative national distribution program Film Circuit. The organization generates an annual economic impact of approximately $200 million CAD. TIFF Bell Lightbox is generously supported by contributors including Founding Sponsor Bell, the Province of Ontario, the Government of Canada, the City of Toronto, the Reitman family (Ivan Reitman, Agi Mandel, and Susan Michaels), The Daniels Corporation, and RBC. For more information, visit tiff.net.

About Genesis Motors Canada

Genesis Motors Canada is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, and distributes, markets, and services Genesis vehicles in Canada through a network of 30 agency distributors. Genesis is an all-new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, and innovation. Genesis offers a range of models including the G70 sport sedan, G80 executive sedan, and the flagship G90 sedan, as well as the GV70 and GV80 sport utility vehicles. Committed to an electrified lineup by 2030, Genesis introduced the all-electric GV60 luxury crossover and Electrified G80 in 2022, followed by the Electrified GV70.All Genesis vehicles sold in Canada feature set, all-inclusive pricing, Genesis at Home concierge for sales and service, complimentary scheduled maintenance, a comprehensive warranty, and more.

