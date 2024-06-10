First-ever GV80 Coupe to officially launch July 2024

Pricing and packaging announced for Canadian market

Genesis Canada reveals industry-first comprehensive care offer

reveals industry-first comprehensive care offer Transparent, all-inclusive pricing includes winter tires and rims, complete with storage, installation and valet service for five years.

MARKHAM, ON, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Genesis Motors Canada has revealed pricing and packaging for the first-ever GV80 Coupe, as well as a new comprehensive seasonal care program that achieves yet another milestone in the brand's mission to provide an effortless acquisition and ownership experience.

Comprehensive Care Plan includes:

No Compromise: 20-inch Michelin winter tires & black Alloy Genesis rims

20-inch Michelin winter tires & black Alloy Genesis rims Convenience : Five years of storage and installation

: Five years of storage and installation Effortless: Five years of at-home valet service

The transparent, all-inclusive starting price of $104,000 includes Michelin X-Ice Snow winter tires and black Alloy Genesis rims, complete with storage, installation and valet service for five years.

The addition of this care plan to the GV80 Coupe package is above and beyond the existing genesis Canada benefits, including years of maintenance paired with at-home valet service, in addition to

a five-year comprehensive warranty that is inclusive of roadside assistance, map updates and connected services. The brand also offers the convenience of online sales and comprehensive packaging, at home test drives and service valet, and the option of a courtesy loan vehicle, as well as the transparency and peace-of-mind that come with all-inclusive, negotiation-free pricing.

"In most parts of our country, winter tires are either essential or mandatory," says Eric Marshall, director, Genesis Motors Canada. "The inclusion of this comprehensive seasonal care plan to the GV80 Coupe removes additional pain points, contributing to an effortless ownership experience."

The GV80 Coupe will be offered exclusively with a twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6 with a 48V electric supercharger (e-S/C), mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, making 409hp and 405 lb-ft of torque at as low as 1,300 rpm. 10 exterior colours are available, including the model-exclusive Bering Blue. Four interior colour combinations are available, including Vanilla Beige, Obsidian Black, Ultramarine Blue, and Sevilla Red.

The GV80 Coupe combines the practicality of an SUV with the dynamism of a coupe. The introduction of the GV80 Coupe reaffirms Genesis' commitment to delivering vehicles with emotional appeal.

The exterior boasts an elegant yet daring silhouette, the arch-shaped Parabolic Line spanning the body and the low, sloping roofline striking a perfect harmony. This design is accentuated by elements like the MLA-powered LED headlamps, Double Mesh G-Matrix Crest Grille, and Coupe-exclusive 22-inch wheels with distinctive spokes.

At the rear, the GV80 Coupe features a unique design with LED surface-emitting rear combination lamps and a wide integrated high mount brake light on the tailgate. A centrally descending rear spoiler adds a sporty touch.

The available two-tone D-cut steering wheel along with metal accents on the accelerator and brake pedals reinforce the Coupe's driving dynamics. Unique coupe-exclusive G-Matrix seat patterns, real Carbon Fiber accents, and contrast stitching further contribute to the Coupe's unique appeal.

A 27-inch-wide OLED display integrates the cluster and the AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) screen, exemplifying the harmony in the combination of a high-tech device with details with its horizontal layout. This seamless design extends to the centre fascia, with the touch-based HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) system thoughtfully offering driver's ease of control. The crystal-like Shift By Wire (SBW) ensures a comfortable, confident grip.

Driving dynamics are enhanced with sport driving modes. The Sport+ mode increases the suspension firmness and steering effort, while Sport Brake Mode electronically reduces the play area and increases brake feedback. Active Sound Design (ASD) elevates the excitement of the driving experience by channelling engine sounds through the audio system.

The third vehicle in Canada to be offered with Digital key, the Coupe can be locked, unlocked and operated using a compatible smartphone or a smartwatch instead of a traditional key. The system allows the primary user to share Digital Key access with three other users, enabling vehicle operating access to family or friends at any time.

Genesis made waves in 2016 when it launched in Canada with an innovative and unique business model. Working with the most effective and entrepreneurial retailers across the country, it developed agency partnerships with a network of 30 distributors in key markets.

Offering online ordering and direct sales with transparent, all-inclusive pricing, the Genesis at Home model allowed for guests to arrange test drives, vehicle delivery and complimentary scheduled maintenance paired with valet services, promising unprecedented flexibility and demonstrating respect for their time.

As accolades and sales volumes continue to rise, distributors have increased their investment in the brand by constructing physical GRX (Genesis Retail Experience) centres. This new omni-channel approach means that guests have the ability to facilitate any portion of the acquisition and ownership journey at a modern Genesis showroom or a convenient location of their choosing, such as home or place of work. 80 percent of the GRX facilities will be active by the end of the year, with 100 percent complete or under construction by the end of 2025.

"The foundation of the Genesis brand in Canada was built on removing the pain points associated with luxury automotive acquisition and ownership," adds Marshall. "Through our business model, expanding product lineup and continued focus on improving the ownership experience, we are consistently raising the bar to achieve the highest levels of guest satisfaction."

Genesis Motors Canada is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, and distributes, markets, and services Genesis vehicles in Canada through a network of 30 agency distributors. Genesis is an all-new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, and innovation. Genesis offers a range of models including the G70 sport sedan, G80 executive sedan, and the flagship G90 sedan, as well as the GV70 and GV80 sport utility vehicles. All Genesis vehicles sold in Canada feature set, all-inclusive pricing, Genesis at Home concierge for sales and service, complimentary scheduled maintenance and courtesy valet, a comprehensive warranty, and more. Committed to an electrified lineup by 2030, Genesis introduced the all-electric GV60 luxury crossover and Electrified G80 in 2022, followed by the Electrified GV70.

