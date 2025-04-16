GENESIS MAGMA RACING DEBUTS FULL-SCALE GMR-001 HYPERCAR, USHERING IN A NEW ERA OF ATHLETIC ELEGANCE

- Genesis Magma Racing has unveiled the first full-scale GMR-001 Hypercar which will be on display at the New York International Auto Show

- The Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar is an LMDh endurance prototype engineered for the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and IMSA SportsCar Championship (IMSA)

- The brand also unveiled Genesis Magma Racing livery and race suits, which pay tribute to Genesis' Korean heritage

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Genesis Magma Racing (GMR) today unveiled its full-scale GMR-001 Hypercar and team identity, including livery and race suits, marking a bold step in the brand's global motorsport ambitions. The global reveal of the GMR-001 Hypercar ahead of the New York International Auto Show lays the groundwork for the team's 2026 WEC debut, culminating in the ultimate challenge: the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar

Building on Genesis' signature "Athletic Elegance" design philosophy, the GMR-001 Hypercar and its striking livery embody the brands' commitment to blending Korean heritage with motorsport innovation, setting a new standard for creativity on the global racing stage.

The GMR-001 Hypercar: Sculpted for Speed

At the heart of Genesis Magma Racing's ambitions lies the GMR-001 Hypercar, a vehicle that translates Genesis' design philosophy into raw racing potential. Inspired by the brand's Magma performance line-up, the GMR-001 Hypercar combines aerodynamic precision with sculptural fluidity, balancing elegance and aggression.

The GMR-001 Hypercar features Genesis' signature Two-Line lighting, wrapping horizontally around the front and rear to emphasize width and aerodynamic intent. The inclusion of the design ensures visual brand consistency with Genesis' road-car range, without comprising the nighttime visibility vital in endurance racing.

The GMR-001 Hypercar's bodywork, crafted at Genesis Design Europe under Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke, features a Parabolic Line along the side profile. A flat underbody plate supports aerodynamic efficiency, while integrated inlets extract hot air to enhance thermal performance.

While final specifications remain under wraps, the GMR-001 Hypercar's hybrid powertrain and chassis—developed in partnership with ORECA Motorsport—promise to deliver highly competitive performance and speed.

GMR-001 Hypercar Livery: A Nod to Korean Heritage

The GMR-001 Hypercar's livery marries intensity with subtlety, dominated by the signature Magma orange—a hue symbolizing Korea's vibrant energy. Integrated into the design is the Korean lettering for "Magma" (마그마), with its consonants "ㅁ, ㄱ, ㅁ" forming geometric motifs that echo the team's logo. This visual language reflects Genesis' fusion of cultural authenticity and innovation, ensuring the GMR-001 Hypercar stands out as a moving emblem of Korean identity.

The distinctive livery blends performance with artistic expression. A gradient that flows from vibrant Magma orange at the front to deep red at the rear evokes a sense of speed and rising intensity—mirroring both the temperature of a high-performance engine and the acoustic shift of the Doppler effect. Toward the rear, bold Hangul script for 'Magma' emerges, reinforcing the concept's emotional energy. More than a race livery, it's an artful statement—where color and form convey the unique performance identity of Genesis.

GMR Race Suits: Wearable Heritage

Complementing the GMR-001 Hypercar, the Genesis Magma Racing team's suits feature the brand's signature Two-Line in combination with G-Matrix graphics. The suits' design reinforces the connection between driver, machine, and brand identity.

Wearing these suits are the individuals tasked with bringing Genesis Magma Racing's vision to life on track—the driver roster includes three-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner André Lotterer and Luis "Pipo" Derani a four-time victor at the 12 Hours of Sebring, both central to shaping the team's performance ahead of its WEC debut.

