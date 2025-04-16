GENESIS UNVEILS X GRAN EQUATOR CONCEPT: AN ELEGANT OVERLANDER FOR THE MODERN EXPLORER

- Bridging adventure and refinement, the X Gran Equator Concept marries on-road sophistication with off-road resilience

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Genesis today revealed the X Gran Equator Concept, a bold exploration of elegance and adventure designed for those seeking the serenity of nature and the thrill of the unknown. As the brand's first adventure vehicle concept, the X Gran Equator Concept reimagines Genesis' "Athletic Elegance" design philosophy while embracing the rugged spirit of overlanding.

Inspired by reductive design principles, the X Gran Equator Concept's exterior emphasizes clean lines and uncluttered surfaces. A long hood, sleek cabin, and fast C-pillar create a silhouette that defies traditional SUV conventions, while dark wheel-arch cladding and 24-inch beadlock wheels underscore its off-road readiness. The geometric auxiliary lamps and split-opening tailgate blend practicality with Genesis' signature Two-Line headlamps, ensuring the X Gran Equator is as purposeful as it is striking.

Inside, the X Gran Equator Concept orchestrates contrast between analog architecture and digital technologies, crafting a space that feels both functional and evocative. At the center of the cabin is a four-circle display cluster on the center stack, inspired by the vintage camera dials. The interior design features contrasting colors and shapes, with a preference for geometric over organic elements. The dashboard's linear architecture and absence of decorations focus the driver's attention on the journey, while swiveling front seats and modular storage solutions enhance practicality.

The name draws inspiration from Equator, recognized as the "finest stallion" in the world of Arabian horses — a symbol of endurance, agility, and refined power. These qualities reflect the spirit of the concept: a vehicle that is both elegant and capable, engineered to perform in extreme conditions while maintaining a natural sense of grace.

The X Gran Equator Concept signals Genesis' continued expansion into lifestyle-oriented vehicles, balancing sophistication with versatility. While not confirmed for production, its design language and innovative features—such as the integrated roof rails and split-opening tailgate—showcase the brand's future design potential.

The X Gran Equator Concept will be displayed at the Genesis booth during the 2025 New York International Auto Show starting April 18 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Following the show, it will be on display at Genesis House in the Meatpacking District until the end of July.

