"We are pleased that the first-ever Genesis GV70 SUV has won in its highly-competitive category," says Steve Flamand, director of product and corporate strategy at Genesis Motors Canada. "At Genesis, we believe that being a leading consumer brand means developing an exciting product lineup that is paired to a personalized customer experience. With bold designs, advanced safety, and the latest technologies, GV70 exemplifies Genesis' drive to lead in luxury mobility."

Winners in AJAC's 13 vehicle categories are selected by more than 50 Canadian automotive journalists who tested over 250 vehicles last year. Their in-depth evaluations are conducted under various road and weather conditions across Canada, needed to evaluate according to the 20 voting parameters set by AJAC, some of which include: exterior styling; cargo versatility; convenience and entertainment features; noise vibration and harshness; engine; transmission; overall consumer appeal, and market significance.

The Genesis GV70 is in the running for "2022 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year." The winner will be announced by AJAC in the coming weeks.

About the Genesis GV70

GV70 is the second SUV from Genesis. It comes to market with the brand's latest Athletic Elegance design language: a bold and distinct look for Genesis with its signature two-lined Quad Lamps. Built on the G70 sport sedan platform, GV70 provides a dynamic driving experience and exceptional comfort, all while incorporating the latest technologies and advanced safety features.

The addition of SUVs to the Genesis lineup in 2021 enabled the brand to reach an even broader audience of consumers in North America who are increasingly looking to SUVs for versatility to match their lifestyles. GV70 represents refined driving with the versatility of a utility vehicle that only Genesis can offer.

GV70 sold 1,522 units in Canada in 2021, quickly become the brand's fastest-selling model in only its first eight months of retail, and Genesis Motors Canada's second-best seller for the calendar year.

Genesis Motors Canada

Genesis Motors Canada is headquartered in Markham, ON and distributes, markets, and services Genesis vehicles in Canada through a network of 30 agency distributors. Genesis is an all-new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, and innovation. Genesis offers a range of models including the G70 sport sedan, G80 executive sedan, the flagship G90 sedan, and the GV80 sport utility vehicle. All Genesis vehicles sold in Canada feature set, all-inclusive pricing, Genesis at Home concierge for sales and service, complimentary scheduled maintenance, a comprehensive warranty, and more. Visit www.genesis.ca to learn more.

For more information, interviews, and images, please contact:



Jarred Pellat

Manager, Public Relations

Genesis Motor North America

Mobile: 949-683-0637

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Genesis Motors Canada