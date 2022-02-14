"The Genesis G70 sport sedan received a long list of enhancements as part of a mid-cycle refresh, and we're grateful to AJAC and its voting members for taking note of all of them, namely as it concerns the comprehensive design update and refined performance," says Lawrence Hamilton, executive director of Genesis Motors Canada. "The Genesis G70 has a number of accolades from around the world, and we're thrilled to add a notable Canadian award to that list, and share this with our customers and distributors."

Winners in AJAC's 13 vehicle categories are selected by more than 50 Canadian automotive journalists who tested over 250 vehicles last year. Their in-depth evaluations are conducted under various road and weather conditions across Canada, needed to evaluate according to the 20 voting parameters set by AJAC, some of which include: exterior styling; cargo versatility; convenience and entertainment features; noise vibration and harshness; engine; transmission; overall consumer appeal, and market significance.

The Genesis G70 is in the running for "2022 Canadian Vehicle of the Year." The winner will be announced by AJAC in the coming weeks.

About the Genesis G70

Having won numerous accolades including 2019 North American Car of the Year, the Genesis G70 is an athletic and elegant sport sedan offering a graceful, dynamic exterior and a driver-oriented interior with exceptional materials. The 2022 G70 is available in two different powertrains: a 2.0-litre turbocharged I4 with 252 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque, as well as a 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 with 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft. of torque.

For 2022, G70 has been redesigned with a bold new signature look, featuring the Crest Grille and distinctive Two Lines of the Quad LED lamps in the front and rear. The 2022 model enhances G70's performance credentials with an available variable exhaust valve system and Sport+ drive mode.

Inside the cabin, G70 now features an all-new standard 10.25-inch multimedia display. At Genesis, safety is standard with a comprehensive suite of included driver assistance and safety features, including Highway Driving Assist.

Genesis Motors Canada

Genesis Motors Canada is headquartered in Markham, ON and distributes, markets, and services Genesis vehicles in Canada through a network of 30 agency distributors. Genesis is an all-new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, and innovation. Genesis offers a range of models including the G70 sport sedan, G80 executive sedan, the flagship G90 sedan, and the GV80 sport utility vehicle. All Genesis vehicles sold in Canada feature set, all-inclusive pricing, Genesis at Home concierge for sales and service, complimentary scheduled maintenance, a comprehensive warranty, and more. Visit www.genesis.ca to learn more.

