OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Over the past year, tens of thousands of Canadians have helped the Mint raise $600,000 for the Breakfast Club of Canada COVID-19 Emergency Fund by purchasing a Recognition Medal. This medal thanks an essential worker or a special someone who made a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the net proceeds from the sale of each Recognition Medal are being donated to this worthy cause and they are still available on mint.ca to give as a special token of appreciation during these difficult times.

"It is touching to see how many Canadians thoughtfully gave Recognition medals to those who have helped us cope throughout the pandemic," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "Their kindness and generosity exceeded our expectations, and thanks to them, we were able to donate $600,000 to Breakfast Club of Canada's efforts to combat food insecurity".

When so many Canadians have not been able to give hugs or say 'thank you' in person over the last 13 months, the Recognition Medal became a tangible way for people to express their appreciation, while raising money for an organization fighting childhood hunger.

The nickel-plated steel medal includes a magnet, so its deserving recipient may proudly wear it on either engraved side.

On one side is a heart and maple leaf icon representing the collective spirit of Canadians. The maple leaf and heart as one symbolize Canadians banding together to help those in need. A complex array of micro-mirrors covering the heart creates a pulsating light effect that evokes Canada's strong heartbeat.

The second side represents our nation's grateful spirit. The heart in the centre of the group symbolizes Canadians coming together in appreciation for our essential workers. We recognize their dedication and bravery, and the micro text represents the thankful voices of a nation.

Complete background on this project, including videos and still photography can be found here.

This heartfelt token of appreciation for Canada's essential workers and everyday heroes can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site at www.mint.ca, as well as participating Canada Post locations, or through TD Canada Trust.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance, the Club provides much more than breakfast: its approach is based on commitment, self-esteem and capacity development using an optimal formula adapted to local needs. Breakfast Club of Canada helps feed more than 243,500 children and youth in 1,809 schools across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the Breakfast Club of Canada's Emergency Fund

To help families struggling with food insecurity during the pandemic, Breakfast Club of Canada created an Emergency Fund, which has so far allowed for over $8 million to be given to 900 schools and community organizations across the country. Through the grants that we are allocating to smaller community-based organizations, food is being distributed in many different ways – some are providing food hampers, other backpacks and premade meals, others it's a grab and go bag that is distributed at schools or even gift cards to grocery stores. There are so many different methods, tailored to each communities' needs and capacities. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org.

