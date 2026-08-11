General Rick Hillier, Former Chief of the Defence Staff, to Join National Bank as Strategic Defence Advisor

MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: NA) today announced that General Rick Hillier (ret) joined the Bank as Strategic Defence Advisor, effective August 10, 2026.

In this role, General Hillier will assist the Bank's efforts to deepen the support that it is providing to the defence and security industry, as well as dual-use companies across the country in the rapidly evolving landscape. Working closely with the Bank's partners and leaders, he will provide strategic advice on defence-related trends and contribute insights on issues affecting Canada's resilience, security, advanced manufacturing, aerospace and the defence industrial base.

"General Hillier is one of Canada's most respected military leaders and strategic thinkers," said Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank. "Throughout his distinguished career, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the issues that shape Canada's place in the world. His perspective will be invaluable as we continue to support our clients and navigate a rapidly evolving environment."

General Hillier served for more than 35 years in the Canadian Armed Forces, culminating in his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff from 2005 to 2008. During his distinguished military career, he led major domestic and international operations, including NATO missions, and played a key role in strengthening Canada's defence capabilities during a period of significant transformation. Since retiring from military service, he has remained an influential voice on leadership, defence policy and national resilience, advising organizations across multiple sectors and contributing to public initiatives, including Ontario's COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force in 2020. Recently he served on the Board of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank, announced at the NATO summit in July. In recognition of his service to Canada, General Hillier was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2011.

"Canada is entering a period of significant investment in defence, innovation and industrial capacity," said General Rick Hillier. "I look forward to working with National Bank's leadership team as the country continues to strengthen its resilience, competitiveness and strategic capabilities in an increasingly complex world."

About National Bank of Canada

With $618 billion in assets as at April 30, 2026, National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Information: Alexandre Guay, Chief Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, [email protected]