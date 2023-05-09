General Manager Trina White Wins Hotelier of the Year

VICTORIA, BC, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Parkside Hotel & Spa is thrilled to announce that General Manager Trina White has been named Hotelier of the Year during the 2023 BC Hotel Association Awards of Excellence in Kelowna, on May 2. A seasoned hotelier with over 20 years of experience—including 18 years in senior management positions—White has had a direct positive impact on the community and beyond.

"It is a humbling experience to receive this award," shares White. "I love what I do and am thrilled to be part of an industry that can be a power in support of renewal. Many years ago, I made it my mission to help save the planet, marching in support of positive change. I'm so proud to continue my sustainability activism, working to educate and mentor other hotel leaders, our city, island, and province."

This prestigious designation recognizes the significant accomplishments and examples of professionalism, leadership, and excellence of hoteliers in BC. White received this honour as she continuously demonstrates a commitment to providing outstanding customer service, enhancing the hotel experience, creating a healthy work environment, and has had a significant positive impact on her community and the industry. "Trina White's management style proves that a triple bottom line framework can be hugely successful in the accommodation sector. She continues to raise the bar for all hotels in Victoria by putting people and the planet first and foremost in her company's vision," shares Erin Cassels, Sustainability Advisory Committee Co-Chair, Destination Greater Victoria. "We are all so proud of her dedication to creating a circular visitor economy in Greater Victoria, and for her well-deserved recognition as Hotelier of the Year in British Columbia."

White joined The Parkside Hotel & Spa as opening general manager in 2009. Her leadership style is all about collaboration and team building with a direct focus on sustainability in the workplace. White champions this both locally and provincially, having been instrumental in co-creating a green committee within the Hotel Association of Greater Victoria in 2018. She currently sits on the Destination Greater Victoria Sustainability Committee, leading sustainability efforts for the destination. Recognizing the positive environmental impact The Parkside Hotel & Spa has made through the leadership of White and her team, the hotel recently joined Beyond Green, a curated portfolio of planet Earth's most sustainable hotels, resorts, and lodges, as the brand's first urban hotel worldwide and first Canadian property.

With strong attention to community, in 2021, White began steps to reconciliation with the Songhees Nation on behalf of The Parkside Hotel & Spa, the first hotel in Greater Victoria to work towards signing a Memorandum of Reconciliation (MOR), becoming friends with the Songhees. White is also committed to fostering a work environment focused on intercultural competency, providing an inclusive and welcoming space.

ABOUT THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA

The Parkside Hotel & Spa is committed to supporting a sustainable urban lifestyle, exploring, and adopting more sustainable practices to enhance the guest experience, ensuring the operation is treading as lightly as possible on the environment.

As a carbon-positive, all-suite hotel, accommodations at The Parkside feature fully equipped kitchens and kitchenettes, washers and dryers, private balconies, gas fireplaces, separate sleeping areas and plenty of space to relax and unwind.

Amenities include various meeting and event spaces, a wellness centre (featuring an onsite spa, 25-metre indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness centre), a private movie theatre, a rooftop patio with fire pits, along with Tre Fantastico Bistro. Uniquely Parkside—and fondly referred to as the heart of the hotel—the atrium is home to hundreds of plant species and koi.

The Parkside Hotel & Spa is a member of the Beyond Green collection. Learn more by visiting www.parksidevictoria.com.

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Guided by a passion to embrace travel as a force for good, Beyond Green is a global portfolio of planet Earth's most sustainable hotels. To create a more purposeful way to explore the world where good guests meet good hosts, Beyond Green has curated a unique portfolio of hotels, resorts, and lodges based on their commitment to deliver on the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; protection of natural and cultural heritage; and contribution to the social and economic wellbeing of local communities. To be considered for membership in Beyond Green, a property is vetted according to more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Owned and operated by Preferred Travel Group – the family-owned company that manages and operates other hospitality brands including Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – Beyond Green ushers in a new way to experience genuine hospitality by the people for the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com .

