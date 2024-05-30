General elections in English-language school boards on November 3, 2024

QUÉBEC CITY, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The nine English-language school boards in the province will hold elections on November 3, 2024, to form their Council of Commissioners. Nominations for the seats of chair and electoral division commissioner can be submitted from September 24 to 29 to the returning officer of each school board.

Persons who intend to become candidates and wish to support their candidacy by incurring expenses, collecting contributions, or using any material with a cost must obtain prior authorization. Without this authorization, they cannot incur campaign-related expenses, even out of their own property. The returning officer of each English-language school board may grant authorization to any person who undertakes to run as a candidate since January 1, 2024. During the election period, which begins on September 20, any candidate may request an authorization when filing their nomination papers or at any time until polling day. The list of persons authorized to collect contributions and incur expenses is available on the Élections Québec website.

Who can vote in these elections?

Only people entered on the list of electors of an English-language school board can vote in these elections. Parents of children attending a school in an English-language school board will be able to do so. However, they will need to confirm they are entered on the list of electors of their school board.

Persons who have no children attending a school in a French school service centre may have the right to vote. They may request to be entered on the list of electors of the English-language school board where they reside by contacting the returning officer.

You can find the school board that covers the territory where you are domiciled on the Élections Québec website.

School board election data

The last English-language school board election was held on September 26, 2021 . This election was a resumption of the election begun in September 2020 , but suspended after the nomination period due to the COVID–19 pandemic. In 2020, many commissioner seats were filled unopposed; in 2021, 17 seats were filled in eight English-language school boards.

. This election was a resumption of the election begun in , but suspended after the nomination period due to the COVID–19 pandemic. In 2020, many commissioner seats were filled unopposed; in 2021, 17 seats were filled in eight English-language school boards. There is no overall voter turnout for the 2021 election, since most of the chair seats were filled unopposed. In fact, the overall voter turnout is calculated based on the number of people who vote to elect the chairs of the Councils of Commissioners. Voter turnout for the 2014 elections was 16.88%.

A map of the territories of school service centres and school boards in Québec is available on the Données Québec website (in French only). There are currently 9 to 12 electoral divisions in the territories of English-language school boards.

About Élections Québec

Élections Québec is an impartial and independent institution striving to ensure the integrity, transparency, and reliability of elections and to contribute to the vitality of Québec democracy. In addition to organizing provincial elections, Élections Québec supports municipalities and English-language school boards in organizing their elections. The institution also oversees the application of political financing rules at all elected levels and acts as a public prosecutor to ensure compliance with Québec electoral legislation.

SOURCE Élections Québec

For further information: Media Relations Department, Élections Québec, 418-644-3320 or 1-888-870-3320, [email protected]