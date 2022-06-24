TORONTO, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Since 1987, the Gemini Awards have celebrated the cream of the crop in French-language television production, digital media, rewarding artists and artisans across the country for their professional achievements.

The jury of the 37th Gémeaux Awards has awarded TFO 9 nominations for co-production projects.

STUCK. One of Groupe Média TFO's in-house productions has won the Best Documentary Program or Series award:

In the Arts and Culture category, the documentary Stuck. won the award for best documentary program or series:

ONFR+ - Joanne Belluco, Sébastien Pierroz, Gisèle Quenneville (Groupe Média TFO)

The group's co-productions on La vie compliquée de Léa Olivier, In-Génie, Petites bouchées du monde, Les Mimistoires and Ainsi Va Manu also got their moment in the spotlight:

LA VIE COMPLIQUÉE DE LÉA OLIVIER

Best Youth Fiction Series or Show: 12 years and undeR

Marie-Pierre Gariépy, Patrick Lowe, François Rozon, Dominique Simard, Jaime Alberto Tobon (Encore Télévision / SLALOM)

Best Director, Youth Series: Fiction

Martin Cadotte - "Episode 20 - Qui va à la chasse perd sa place" (Encore Télévision / SLALOM)

Best Supporting Actress: Youth Series

Léanne Désilets - "Episode 21 - Tannante" (Encore Télévision / SLALOM)

IN-GÉNIE

Best Youth Show or Series: Entertainment

- Maura Ferrand, Philippe Montpetit (Orbite Média)

PETITES BOUCHÉES DU MONDE

Best Youth Series or Show: Magazine

- Kristel Viduka (ATO Media)

LES MIMISTOIRES

Best Original Show or Series for Youth Digital Media: Fiction

- Madeleine Lévesque, Dominique Mendel (Production Maki Média)

AINSI VA MANU

Best Lead Role for a Digital Media Show or Series: Youth

Cindy Charles - "Episode 4 - La résistance" (Sahkosh Productions)

Sandra Dorélas - "Episode 6 - Le tout pour le tout" (Productions Sahkosh)





Best Supporting Role for a Youth Digital Media Show or Series

Gabriel Favreau - "Episode 6 - Le tout pour le tout" (Productions Sahkosh)

Laurence Barrette - "Episode 3 - Confrontation nocturne" (Productions Sahkosh)

In all these live action and audiovisual collaborations, TFO has favoured audacity and innovation. These marks of recognition awarded by the Academy are therefore heartily welcome.

About Groupe Média TFO

Groupe Média TFO, stories that shape our future.

Groupe Média TFO is a Franco-Ontarian public media company offering an interconnected discovery experience across its educational, cultural and current content in French. Audiences lie at the heart of Groupe Média TFO's omnichannel mission and vision, where they see themselves growing alongside its innovative and award-winning creations. By its educational mandate, on television, on digital platforms and through its initiatives and applications, Groupe Média TFO puts knowledge within arm's reach. At the forefront of digital learning, the company reflects the vitality and diversity of the community it serves and prepares the next generation for the world of tomorrow.

SOURCE Ontario French Language Educational Communications Authority (TFO)

For further information: Media Contact, Cynthia-Laure Etom, Senior Coordinator of Corporate Communications, Groupe Média TFO, C: 647 221-4909, [email protected]; Interview Opportunities: Joanne Belluco, cultural journalist at ONFR+ (TFO) and director of STUCK. is available only on request.