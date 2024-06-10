TAIPEI, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- GEEKOM, a Taiwanese company known for quality mini PCs, is launching its official Canadian website and Amazon store. Gfans in Canada are now able to purchase GEEKOM products directly from these new online channels.

North America is one of the world's biggest markets for mini PCs, and GEEKOM products are extremely popular there. The company's official US website and Amazon Store have been running for years and are attracting a great number of buyers per year, and many of them are Canadians. As the brand's official CA website and Amazon Store begin taking orders on June 11th, 2024, Gfans in Canada no longer need to visit the websites of their neighboring country to purchase GEEKOM products.

Many of GEEKOM's mini PCs will be made available for Canadians, including two bestsellers: the Mini IT12 and the A7.

1) GEEKOM Mini IT12

The GEEKOM Mini IT12 is an affordable mini PC with lots of premium features. It has a simple but attractive design, a fast Intel Core i7-12650H processor, dual-channel DDR4 RAM, a PCIe Gen4 SSD, a wide array of ports, as well as superb networking capabilities!

2) GEEKOM A7

The GEEKOM A7 is a perfect combination of style and performance. Its unibody aluminum chassis is gorgeous and extremely durable. Powered by a top-tier AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, the A7 will see its user through the most demanding computing tasks including complex business workflows, video editing and 3D modeling. The graphics workloads are taken care of by the AMD Radeon 780M, which is the most powerful iGPU to date! Gfans will be able to enjoy gaming on a mini PC like never before!

Besides quality products, GEEKOM is equally well-known for its reliable services. The company offers 3-year limited warranty, fast shipping as well as 24/7 online customer service. GEEKOM will ship mini PCs sold by its official CA website and Amazon store directly from warehouses in Canada so that customers can enjoy their mini PCs just a few days after placing their orders. The company has also assigned a professional team to provide timely services to its Canadian customers.

GEEKOM's commitment to sustainable development has also sparked much attention. The company has chosen "Green Mini PC Global Leader " as its slogan and promised to keep pushing forward the vision of Green Computing.

SOURCE GEEKOM

For further information: Rosa Tian, [email protected]