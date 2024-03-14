MONTRÉAL, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Geekco Technologies Corporation (the "Company" or "Geekco") (TSXV: GKO) has launched its Tell Me application. As of now, consumers can discover the businesses around them thanks to an interactive map. In addition to discovering businesses, users receive real-time notifications letting them know that new exclusive rewards and jobs are available near their location. Download our application in Apple store and Google play.

"Tell Me follows the completion of proofs of concept, discussions and meetings with consumers and merchants with the aim of developing an application that allows unprecedented interaction between them. We developed Tell Me to make it an everyday tool. Our interactive map allows our users, in a very intuitive and effortless way, to find nearby businesses grouped under five main categories of products and services, to carry out spontaneous searches, to access exclusive rewards in exchange of visibility offered to businesses, and even to find a job, and all from the same screen." says Mr. Mario Beaulieu, CEO.

"Businesses are always looking to stand out and increase their visibility. In the current context, Tell Me becomes an affordable and essential solution for merchants seeking to promote their products and services to young consumers and an innovative alternative for those who want to consolidate and increase their presence among them. Businesses will thus be able to quantify in real time the visibility obtained, the traffic, the number of rewards claimed and the jobs filled." he adds in closing.

"At the heart of our vision, as part of the development of Tell Me, there is the generation of real benefits for the economy, offering innovative technologies, ensuring the diversity of available offers and having an application that can be deployed anywhere in the world. This is why we will be able to announce important developments related to the commercialization of Tell Me with our partners in the coming weeks. This is a very exciting moment in the life cycle of our organization and it motivates us to continue to innovate in order to offer our users and merchants a unique experience." Says Mr. Andre Godin, Chairman of the Board.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is positioned at the forefront of technological solutions that are evolving the new way of doing marketing while stimulating and energizing the economy of each city and each neighborhood by making consumers and shops interact like never before. Its FlipNpik application allows users to discover businesses around them in real time using the interactive map, access exclusive rewards and even find a job. Shops thus increase their traffic and their visibility while recruiting their future employees. All this in the same app.

