TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - GE Appliances Canada today launched a national initiative in support of Canada Soccer's Men's National Team as they get ready to compete on the world stage in Qatar later this month. As part of GE Appliances Canada's long-term commitment to soccer and its partnership with Canada Soccer, they have created a new Instagram AR (Augmented Reality) filter entitled #KeepUpCan that invites Canadians to cheer on and show their support for the National Team.

The new GE #KeepUpCan AR filter allows Canadians to play a virtual game of keep-up while also rallying behind the Canadian team as they play halfway across the world. For every head bump of the digital soccer ball a virtual cheer of good luck will be sent to Canada Soccer's Men's National Team via a live GE #KeepUpCan ticker that will be displayed in real-time in the team's facilities and at Canada Soccer House in Qatar.

"This is a pivotal moment for Canadian Soccer, as Canada Soccer's Men's National Team prepares to compete on the world stage. Finding a way to keep Canadians connected to an event happening overseas seemed a natural fit for us as the solution was already a part of our DNA - innovation that we bring to the home," said Bob Park, Chief of Brands for GE Appliances Canada. "As the market leader in connected appliances, we developed #KeepUpCan to help make sure that our team feels the energy and excitement of the country that will be cheering them on."

To reward Canadians for their cheers, GE Appliances is also hosting a national #KeepUpCan contest where fans can enter for a chance to win the ultimate GE Appliances x Canada Soccer prize pack, including Canada Soccer merchandise and a grand prize of a new GE Appliances Profile Laundry Pair to keep their soccer kit looking and smelling fresh.

Fans can enter the contest and learn more about the initiative at KeepUpCan.ca.

"We're thrilled by the continued commitment GE Appliances Canada has shown for the growth and development of soccer in Canada," said Earl Cochrane, Canada Soccer General Secretary. "The GE #KeepUpCan initiative is a fantastic opportunity for all Canadians - whether they are existing soccer fans or new to the sport - to get in on the excitement and rally behind the team to show the players the support that is behind them."

The #KeepUpCan campaign will be brought to life with a partnership with Quinn, a star player from Canada Soccer's Women's National Team who will act as a spokesperson for the campaign.

"GE Appliances commitment to supporting soccer in Canada is incredibly valuable as we continue to grow and diversify the sport in the country," said Quinn. "It's the same support that we show to each other as National Team players, and that's why I'm excited to work with GE to take Canada's cheering section to the next level with #KeepUpCan."

The campaign will be further supported through a dedicated microsite, a digital media and social media campaign, and national PR support including partnerships with additional Canadian soccer players and influencers from across the country.

