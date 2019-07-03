GE Appliances Canada Introduces New Wall Oven With Industry-First Air Fryer Technology

New built-in air frying technology offers Canadians a healthier and more convenient way to cook,

while eliminating countertop clutter

TORONTO, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - A long-time leader in appliance innovation, GE Appliances announced today the introduction of air fryer technology into its GE Profile built-in wall ovens in Canada, an industry-first innovation. The new hot air frying mode offers Canadians a convenient, counter-saving option that promotes healthier eating - eliminating the need for extra oil and extra appliances in the kitchen.

"We know that more and more consumers are looking to make healthier food choices," explains Bob Park, Chief of Brands for GE Appliances Canada. "The air frying mode in our new GE Profile Wall Oven directly answers this need, helping Canadians to more easily cook delicious, lighter meals at home. Plus, since you don't need a stand-alone air fryer, you save precious counter space."

Air fryer technology makes healthier meals by replacing oil with a fan that blows hot air directly on food. The hot air creates a crispy, non-greasy, layer on food - offering a cleaner way to cook classic dishes like avocado fries, sweet potato tots, chicken fingers and fish & chips.

GE Profile's Wall Ovens with hot air frying mode also include intuitive, brilliant-touch, 7-inch full-colour LCD controls. They're complemented by WiFi connectivity and precision cooking modes that provide foolproof oven settings specific to the food.

Both a single wall oven ($3,199) and a double wall oven ($4,299 - $4,399) model are now available at appliance retailers across Canada. The hot air frying technology will come to an expanded collection of GE Profile Wall Ovens in 2020.

GE's history of appliance innovation includes the development of the first front-loading single-rack dishwasher in 1936, the first two-door refrigerator-freezer combination in 1947 and the first self-cleaning oven in 1963 (an innovation for which GE engineers were awarded more than 100 patents).

About GE Appliances Canada

GE Appliances Canada, a Mabe company, makes moments that matter for our owners through our passion for making great appliances and providing unparalleled services. Owners have more choices than ever before under the GE®, Haier, Café® and Monogram® brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers and air conditioners. For more information, visit geappliances.ca.

