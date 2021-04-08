In addition to in-stadium signage and branded co-marketing, the new agreement will see GE, a global leader in both kitchen and laundry appliances, support Club Academy and Soccer Quebec youth development through CF Montréal. The Club will also work with the brand to create the GE Player of Quality Scholarship, which will give deserving kids access to the Club's soccer schools and camps.

"We are proud supporters of the beautiful game in Canada," said Mike McCrea, President, GE Appliances Canada. "At every level, soccer players strive to be the very best at what they do, and deliver precision and quality in every touch - shared traits that we're proud to exemplify in the products that we create at GE Appliances. We're honoured to be a part of the soccer community from coast-to-coast and look forward to supporting the game for years to come."



According to Canada Soccer, more than one million Canadians actively participate in soccer through more than 1,200 clubs across Canada.

"Soccer is one of the most accessible and diverse sports in Canada, and we're proud to be champions of the players, the fans and the broader soccer community. It's important to us that you not only see the GE Appliances logo on signage, but that we play an active role in building this game in Canada," said Bob Park, Chief of Brands for GE Appliances Canada. "This is an exciting time to be involved in soccer in this country - especially as we build the profile for Canada and its players on the international soccer stage."

GE Appliances Canada first stepped onto the pitch with a partnership with Toronto FC, which launched in 2019. Today, the brand has an active presence at BMO Field, within the youth development programs, including Toronto FC Academy and on the team's jerseys - the brand is Toronto FC's first-ever sleeve patch sponsor. Through the Vancouver Whitecaps partnership, which launched in early 2020, GE works to highlight new and up-and-coming players being brought up through the 'Caps development programs.

Extending support of soccer beyond team partnerships this season, GE also kicks off a season-long partnership with TSN, Canada's Sports Leader. During select Canadian MLS matches this season on TSN, GE Appliances Canada delivers fans customized 'Player of Quality' vignettes, as well as unique 'Player of Quality' themed features within TSN's Digital SportsCentre.

Toronto FC midfielder and one of Canada's premiere players, Jonathan Osorio has also signed on to partner with GE Appliances to promote the game in Canada. Jonathan will star in a new 30-second ad spot that will debut at the start of the 2021 MLS season.

