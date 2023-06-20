Brand's new initiative will bring young players across Canada together for hands-on mentorship opportunities with Canada Soccer's Women's National Team superstar Quinn

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - GE Appliances has announced a new commitment addressing a critical issue in soccer in Canada: declining participation rates among adolescent girls. The brand's all-new See Them, Be Them Initiative will create unique mentorship experiences for 13-17-year-old girls and gender-diverse soccer players across the country in partnership with superstar midfielder Quinn.

GE APPLIANCES AND CANADA SOCCER INVITE ATHLETES FROM GIRLS SOCCER TEAMS TO ‘SEE THEM, BE THEM’ (CNW Group/GE Appliances Canada)

"It's estimated 82% of female soccer players in Canada leave the game as they enter adulthood," said Bob Park, Chief Brand Officer at GE Appliances Canada. "It's important for the players to be able to visualize success through relatable role models as they do in other professional sports. GE Appliances Canada is committed to helping build the beautiful game by opening the door for girls and gender-diverse athletes to realize their full potential and through this initiative, we believe we are doing just that."

In fact, the 2022 The Women & Sport Rally Report confirms that 80% of women sport leaders say girls would stay in sport more if they had role models. This is why GE Appliances Canada, with the support of Canada Soccer, is making a very powerful role model more accessible to Canada's next generation of soccer stars.

Through the See Them, Be Them Initiative, athletes can apply to participate in unique mentorship experiences with Canada Soccer's Women's National Team midfielder and GE Appliances Ambassador, Quinn.

"I know how hard it can be to play your best when you feel you don't belong," explains Quinn. "So I'm not at all surprised by the research that shows that girls drop out of soccer at significantly higher rates than boys. If this initiative can help even one young person feel like they have a place in this sport, and a future in soccer, then we'll have done some good for this game and this country."

As part of the program, eight young players from across the country will come together this fall for an in-person mentorship experience with Quinn. Participants will engage in both on-pitch competition and off-pitch conversations, with full access to the midfielder just weeks after their return from the FIFA Women's World Cup™. An additional 100 players on girls soccer teams will be invited to a virtual mentorship session with Quinn. Players can be nominated or apply directly for the program at geappliances.ca.

"At GE Appliances, we're fiercely committed to building this sport for everyone, together," concludes Park. "Earlier this month, the brand also announced they were directing an incremental $100,000 of sponsorship to Canada Soccer to support the Women's National Team programming.

Applications for the See Them, Be Them Initiative close August 21, 2023.

