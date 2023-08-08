Q2 2023 revenue of $609 million , an increase of $83 million , or 16%, over Q2 2022.

Q2 2023 Adjusted EBITDA * of $34 million , a decrease of $4 million , or 11%, compared to Q2 2022.

Q2 2023 net income of $1 million or $0.04 per share compared with $10 million or $0.40 per share for the second quarter of 2022.

LASALLE, QC, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI" or the "Company") (TSX: GDI) is pleased to announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

For the second quarter of 2023:

Revenue reached $609 million , an increase of $83 million , or 16%, over the second quarter of 2022, comprised of 12% organic growth, 1% growth from acquisitions and 3% growth from the appreciation of the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar.

, an increase of , or 16%, over the second quarter of 2022, comprised of 12% organic growth, 1% growth from acquisitions and 3% growth from the appreciation of the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar. Adjusted EBITDA * amounted to $34 million , a decrease of $4 million , or 11%, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

amounted to , a decrease of , or 11%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Net income was $1 million or $0.04 per share compared to $10 million or $0.40 per share in Q2 2022. The decrease of net income in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2022 is mainly attributable to lower operating income of $7 million and higher net finance expense of $6 million , partially offset by lower income tax expense of $4 million .

For the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, the business segments performed as follows:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Business Services

Canada (1) Business Services

USA (1) Technical Services Corporate and

Other (2) Consolidated 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 144 145 180 164 264 199 21 18 609 526 Organic (Decline) Growth (1 %) 14 % 0 % 12 % 31 % 8 % 17 % 9 % 12 % 11 % Adjusted EBITDA* (3) 13 19 13 13 12 8 (4) (2) 34 38 Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 9 % 13 % 7 % 8 % 5 % 4 % N/A N/A 6 % 7 %





(1) "Business Services Canada" formerly "Janitorial Canada" and "Business Services USA" formerly "Janitorial USA". (2) Comparative results have been recast to reflect a change in our reporting segments, as former Complementary Services and Corporate and

eliminations segments are now grouped under Corporate and Other. (3) Adjusted EBITDA definition now exclude the strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs. 2022 results were

recast to align with the revised definition.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023:

Revenue reached $1.2 billion , an increase of $179 million , or 18%, over the corresponding period of 2022, comprised of 13% organic growth, 2% growth from acquisitions and 3% growth from the appreciation of the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar.

, an increase of , or 18%, over the corresponding period of 2022, comprised of 13% organic growth, 2% growth from acquisitions and 3% growth from the appreciation of the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar. Adjusted EBITDA * amounted to $67 million , a decrease of $7 million , or 9%, over the corresponding period of 2022.

amounted to , a decrease of , or 9%, over the corresponding period of 2022. Net income was $5 million or $0.19 per share compared to $17 million or $0.71 per share over the corresponding period of 2022. The decrease of net income in 2023 over the corresponding period of 2022 is mainly attributable to lower operating income of $13 million and higher net finance expense of $4 million , partially offset by lower income tax expense of $5 million .

For the first two quarters of 2023 and 2022, the business segments performed as follows:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Business Services

Canada (1) Business Services

USA (1) Technical Services Corporate and

Other (2) Consolidated 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 286 287 356 327 516 371 42 36 1,200 1,021 Organic (Decline) Growth (1 %) 10 % (1 %) 13 % 36 % 3 % 14 % 0 % 13 % 7 % Adjusted EBITDA* (3) 27 39 25 25 23 14 (8) (4) 67 74 Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 9 % 14 % 7 % 8 % 4 % 4 % N/A N/A 6 % 7 %





(1) "Business Services Canada" formerly "Janitorial Canada" and "Business Services USA" formerly "Janitorial USA". (2) Comparative results have been recast to reflect a change in our reporting segments, as former Complementary Services and Corporate and

eliminations segments are now grouped under Corporate and Other. (3) Adjusted EBITDA definition now exclude the strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs. 2022 results were

recast to align with the revised definition.

GDI's Business Services Canada segment delivered a solid second quarter, recording $144 million in revenue while generating $13 million in Adjusted EBITDA*. GDI's Business Services USA segment also performed well in Q2 2023, recording revenue of $180 million, and Adjusted EBITDA* of $13 million. Both Business Services segments experienced flat to slightly negative organic revenue growth that is attributable to a lower amount of COVID-19 related extra services as compared to Q2 2022, which also led to lower Adjusted EBITDA* margin.

The Technical Services segment had another strong quarter, recording revenue of $264 million or growth of 33% over Q2 2022, including organic growth of 31%. The segment recorded Adjusted EBITDA* of $12 million compared to $8 million in Q2 2022, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 5%.

Finally, GDI's Corporate and Other segment recorded revenue of $21 million compared to revenue of $18 million in Q2 2022, representing Organic Growth of 17%, due to strong performance in GDI's integrated facility services business unit ("GDI IFS") as well as GDI's janitorial products manufacturing and distribution business. The Corporate and Other segment is composed of these two businesses as well as GDI's corporate costs and elimination of intercompany transactions.

"I am very pleased with GDI's overall performance in Q2 F2023," stated Claude Bigras, President & CEO of GDI. "On a consolidated basis we generated revenue growth of 16% including double digit organic growth of 12%. We continued to see an expected reduction in Adjusted EBITDA* margin in our Business Services Canada segment as our business in the Class A office market has been adapting to a post-COVID operating environment. We believe we are now approaching the end of the decline and expect Adjusted EBITDA* margin to stabilize in the second half of the year. We have a very active pipeline of new bidding opportunities in both Business Services segments, and I am optimistic regarding organic growth going forward. Our Technical Services segment had another very strong quarter, delivering 31% of organic growth and an Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 5% in what is historically the segment's second weakest quarter. Ainsworth is continuing to perform well across all its geographies and generated bookings in line with billings during the quarter, ending Q2 with a backlog that remains at record levels. Our janitorial products manufacturing and distribution business is recovering from its COVID-induced challenges, and we are seeing progressive and consistent improvements in revenue and margin, and our GDI IFS business unit is continuing to pursue new client opportunities across Canada and the USA," stated Mr. Bigras.

"While I am quite happy with GDI's performance in Q2 there are areas where we can improve. The significant organic growth generated by Ainsworth during the first half of 2023 has required a meaningful investment in working capital in order to support that growth. We are actively working on strategies to reduce our working capital requirements on a sustainable basis and expect to realize benefits from these efforts in the coming quarters. Our leverage ratios still remain within our comfort zone and we are actively working on a healthy pipeline of strategic growth opportunities. Our balance sheet remains strong, the outlook for organic growth across all of our business segments is very positive and I am looking forward to GDI's performance in the second half of the year," concluded Mr. Bigras.

____________________________________ * The terms "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" do not have standardized definitions prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, transaction, reorganization and other costs, share-based compensation and strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues. For more details and for a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, consult the "Operating and Financial Results" section of the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A).

ABOUT GDI

GDI is a leading integrated commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, educational facilities, distribution centers, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, stadiums and event venues, hotels, shopping centres, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial and building maintenance, energy advisory and system optimization, the installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical, electrical and building automation systems, as well as other complementary services such as janitorial products manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward looking information may relate to GDI's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding GDI's future operating results and economic performance, and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which GDI believes are reasonable as of the current date. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. It is impossible for GDI to predict with certainty the impact that the current economic uncertainties may have on future results. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties (described in the "Risk Factors" section) that could cause actual results to differ materially from what GDI currently expects. Namely, these factors include risks pertaining to unsuccessful implementation of the business strategy, inherent operating risks of acquisition activity, failure to integrate, decline in commercial real estate occupancy levels, increase in costs which cannot be passed on to customers, labour shortages, disruption in information technology systems and execution issues with Strategic IT projects, increases in interest rates, deterioration in general economic conditions, prolonged armed conflict in Ukraine, COVID-19 and related pandemic, increase in competition, influence of the principal shareholders, loss of key or long-term customers, public procurement laws and regulations, legal proceedings, reputational damage, labour disputes, environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, goodwill and long-lived assets impairment charges, tax matters, dependence on key employees, participation in multi-employer pension plans, legislation or other governmental action, exchange rate fluctuations, disputes with franchisees, cybersecurity and data protection, data confidentiality, and public perception of our environmental footprint, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While management may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, except as may be required by law.

For more information, please contact: Investors, Analysts and Media



David Hinchey Executive Vice President of Corporate Development Telephone: 514-368-8690 ext. 282



Analyst Conference Call: August 9, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. (ET)



Kindly note that Investors and Media representatives

may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in numbers to have

access to the conference call by dialing 10 minutes

before the beginning of the conference:



North America Toll-Free: 1-888-664-6392

Local: 416-764-8659 (Toronto) or 514-225-6995

(Montreal)

Confirmation Code: 38545487

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available

until August 16, 2023 by dialing:



North America Toll-Free: 1-888-390-0541

Local: 416-764-8677 (Toronto)

Confirmation Code: 545487 #

June 30, 2023 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanied Management & Discussion Analysis are filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)





As at June 30,

2023

As at December 31,

2022 Assets

















Current assets







Cash

15

7 Trade and other receivables and contract assets

553

524 Current tax assets

14

7 Inventories

45

45 Other financial assets

12

11 Prepaid expenses and other

14

9 Derivatives

3

3 Total current assets

656

606









Non-current assets







Property, plant and equipment

123

122 Intangible assets

130

139 Goodwill

343

344 Derivatives

–

1 Other assets

10

8 Total non-current assets

606

614









Total assets

1,262

1,220









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Current liabilities







Bank indebtedness

3

10 Trade and other payables

280

286 Provisions

24

26 Contract liabilities

33

30 Current tax liabilities

3

2 Current portion of long-term debt

39

43 Total current liabilities

382

397









Non-current liabilities







Long-term debt

405

345 Long-term payables

2

5 Deferred tax liabilities

32

34 Total non-current liabilities

439

384









Shareholders' equity







Share capital

379

379 Retained earnings

54

49 Contributed surplus

2

4 Accumulated other comprehensive income

6

7 Total shareholders' equity

441

439









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,262

1,220















GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except for earnings per share)



Three-month

periods ended June 30, Six-month

periods ended June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022









Revenues 609 526 1,200 1,021









Cost of services 497 415 979 809 Selling and administrative expenses 81 74 159 141 Amortization of intangible assets 6 6 11 12 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 13 12 25 22 Strategic information technology projects configuration and

customization costs 1 1 2 1 Transaction, reorganization and other costs 1 1 2 1 Operating income 10 17 22 35









Net finance expense 8 2 14 10 Income before income taxes 2 15 8 25









Income tax expense 1 5 3 8 Net income 1 10 5 17









Other comprehensive income (loss)







(Losses) gains that are or may be reclassified to earnings:







Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations (7) 8 (7) 4 Hedge of net investments in foreign operations, net of tax of nil 7 (7) 7 (3) Cash flow hedges, effective portion of changes in fair value, net

of tax of nil and nil (nil and ($1) in 2022) – 1 (1) 3

– 2 (1) 4









Total comprehensive income 1 12 4 21



















Earnings per share:







Basic 0.04 0.40 0.19 0.71 Diluted 0.04 0.40 0.19 0.69

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

Six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except for number of shares)



Share capital Retained earnings Contributed

surplus Accumulated other

comprehensive

income Total

Number

(in thousands of shares) Amount Balance, January 1, 2022 23,121 371 13 6 1 391 Net income – – 17 – – 17 Other comprehensive income – – – – 4 4 Total comprehensive income for the period – – 17 – 4 21













Transactions with owners of the Company:









Stock options exercised 148 4 – (1) − 3 Share-based compensation − − − 1 − 1













Balance, June 30, 2022 23,269 375 30 6 5 416













Balance, January 1, 2023 23,414 379 49 4 7 439













Net income – – 5 – – 5 Other comprehensive loss – – – – (1) (1) Total comprehensive income for the period – – 5 – (1) 4













Transactions with owners of the Company:









Stock options exercised 66 1 – – – 1 Share-based compensation – – – 1 – 1 Shares repurchased for cancellation (98) (1) – (3) – (4)













Balance, June 30, 2023 23,382 379 54 2 6 441

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)

Six-month periods ended June 30,

2023 2022





Cash flows from (used in) operating activities



Net income 5 17 Adjustments for:



Depreciation and amortization 36 34 Equity portion of share-based compensation 1 1 Net finance expense 14 10 Income tax expense 3 8 Income taxes paid (11) (13) Net changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities (49) (57) Net cash used in operating activities (1) −





Cash flows from (used in) financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 177 125 Repayment of long-term debt (118) (87) Payment of lease liabilities (16) (13) Interest paid (10) (4) Other (4) 3 Net cash from financing activities 29 24





Cash flows (used in) from investing activities



Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2) (33) Additions to property, plant and equipment (11) (9) Additions to intangible assets (3) (4) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1 1 Net cash used in investing activities (15) (45)





Foreign exchange gain on cash held in foreign currencies 2 −





Net change in cash (bank indebtedness) 15 (21)





(Bank indebtedness) cash, beginning of period:



Cash 7 24 Bank indebtedness (10) (3)

(3) 21





Cash, end of period:



Cash 15 4 Bank indebtedness (3) (4)

12 −

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

(In millions of Canadian dollars)



Three-month period ended June 30, 2023

Business

Services

Canada

Business

Services USA

Technical

Services

Corporate

and Other (1)

Total























Recurring/contractual services 124

170

21

4

319

On-call services 11

10

73

2

96

Project –

–

170

–

170

Manufacturing and distribution –

–

–

18

18

Other revenues 6

–

–

–

6























Total external revenues 141

180

264

24

609

Inter-segment revenues 3

–

–

(3)

–

Revenues 144

180

264

21

609























Income (loss) before income taxes 10

8

2

(18)

2

Net finance expense –

1

1

6

8

Operating income (loss) 10

9

3

(12)

10

Depreciation and amortization 3

4

9

3

19

Transaction, reorganization, and other costs –

–

–

1

1

Share-based compensation (2) –

–

–

3

3

Strategic information technology projects

configuration and customization costs –

–

–

1

1

Adjusted EBITDA (3) 13

13

12

(4)

34























Total assets 259

338

546

119

1,262

Total liabilities 68

81

261

411

821

Additions to property, plant and equipment 3

3

6

2

14

Additions to intangible assets –

–

1

2

3

Goodwill recorded on business acquisition –

–

2

–

2







(1) Comparative results have been recast to reflect a change in our reporting segments, as former Complementary Services and Corporate and

eliminations segments are now grouped under Corporate and Other. (2) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans. (3) Adjusted EBITDA definition now exclude the strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

(In millions of Canadian dollars)









Three-month period ended June 30, 2022

Business

Services

Canada

Business

Services USA

Technical

Services

Corporate

and Other (1)

Total



















Recurring/contractual services 118

152

18

3

291 On-call services 17

12

57

1

87 Project –

–

123

–

123 Manufacturing and distribution –

–

–

17

17 Other revenues 7

–

–

1

8



















Total external revenues 142

164

198

22

526 Inter-segment revenues 3

–

1

(4)

– Revenues 145

164

199

18

526



















Income (loss) before income taxes 15

7

(1)

(6)

15 Net finance expense –

3

1

(2)

2 Operating income (loss) 15

10

–

(8)

17 Depreciation and amortization 4

3

8

3

18 Transaction, reorganization, and other costs –

–

–

1

1 Share-based compensation (2) –

–

–

1

1 Strategic information technology projects

configuration and customization costs –

–

–

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA (3) 19

13

8

(2)

38



















Total assets (4) 267

320

515

118

1,220 Total liabilities (4) 81

68

232

400

781 Additions to property, plant and equipment 1

1

4

4

10 Additions to intangible assets –

–

(3)

2

(1) Goodwill recorded on business acquisition –

–

3

–

3





(1) Comparative results have been recast to reflect a change in our reporting segments, as former Complementary Services and Corporate

and eliminations segments are now grouped under Corporate and Other. (2) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans. (3) The above table was revised to reflect the fact that the Adjusted EBITDA definition now exclude the strategic information technology

projects configuration and customization costs. (4) As at December 31, 2022.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

(In millions of Canadian dollars)



Six-month period ended June 30, 2023

Business

Services

Canada

Business

Services USA

Technical

Services

Corporate

and Other (1)

Total























Recurring/contractual services 244

337

42

11

634

On-call services 23

19

147

3

192

Project –

–

327

–

327

Manufacturing and distribution –

–

–

33

33

Other revenues 13

–

–

1

14























Total external revenues 280

356

516

48

1,200

Inter-segment revenues 6

–

–

(6)

–

Revenues 286

356

516

42

1,200























Income (loss) before income taxes 22

16

3

(33)

8

Net finance expense –

1

3

10

14

Operating income (loss) 22

17

6

(23)

22

Depreciation and amortization 5

8

16

7

36

Transaction, reorganization, and other costs –

–

1

1

2

Share-based compensation (2) –

–

–

5

5

Strategic information technology projects

configuration and customization costs –

–

–

2

2

Adjusted EBITDA (3) 27

25

23

(8)

67























Total assets 259

338

546

119

1,262

Total liabilities 68

81

261

411

821

Additions to property, plant and equipment 4

5

13

5

27

Additions to intangible assets –

–

1

3

4

Goodwill recorded on business acquisition –

–

2

–

2







(1) Comparative results have been recast to reflect a change in our reporting segments, as former Complementary Services and Corporate

and eliminations segments are now grouped under Corporate and Other. (2) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans. (3) Adjusted EBITDA definition now excludes the strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

(In millions of Canadian dollars)



Six-month period ended June 30, 2022

Business

Services

Canada

Business

Services USA

Technical

Services

Corporate

and Other (1)

Total























Recurring/contractual services 232

300

42

7

581

On-call services 36

27

108

2

173

Project –

–

220

–

220

Manufacturing and distribution –

–

–

32

32

Other revenues 14

–

–

1

15























Total external revenues 282

327

370

42

1,021

Inter-segment revenues 5

–

1

(6)

–

Revenues 287

327

371

36

1,021























Income (loss) before income taxes 32

13

(3)

(17)

25

Net finance expense –

5

2

3

10

Operating income (loss) 32

18

(1)

(14)

35

Depreciation and amortization 7

7

15

5

34

Transaction, reorganization, and other costs –

–

–

1

1

Share-based compensation (2) –

–

–

3

3

Strategic information technology projects

configuration and customization costs –

–

–

1

1

Adjusted EBITDA (3) 39

25

14

(4)

74























Total assets (4) 267

320

515

118

1,220

Total liabilities (4) 81

68

232

400

781

Additions to property, plant and equipment 3

3

13

5

24

Additions to intangible assets –

–

10

4

14

Goodwill recorded on business acquisition –

–

24

–

24







(1) Comparative results have been recast to reflect a change in our reporting segments, as former Complementary Services and Corporate

and eliminations segments are now grouped under Corporate and Other. (2) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans. (3) The above table was revised to reflect the fact that the Adjusted EBITDA definition now exclude the strategic information technology projects

configuration and customization costs. (4) As at December 31, 2022.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Business acquisitions

Acquisition date

Company acquired

Location

Segment reporting 2023 Acquisition











June 1, 2023

React Technical, Inc. ("React")

New York, New York

Technical Services













2022 Acquisitions











January 21, 2022

Gestion E.C.I. inc. and its subsidiaries

("Énergère")

Montréal, Quebec

Technical Services













March 1, 2022

M.T.I. Mechanical Trade Industries Ltd.

and its subsidiary ("MTI")

Markham, Ontario

Technical Services













September 1, 2022

Cascadian Building Maintenance, Ltd.

("Cascadian")

Bellevue, Washington

Business Services USA















GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Supplementary Quarterly Financial Information

Three-month periods

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

Three months ended





















(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per

share data) (1) June 2023

March 2023

December 2022

September 2022 Revenue 609

591

588

563 Operating income 10

12

15

19 Depreciation and amortization 19

17

22

18 Transaction, reorganization and other costs 1

1

1

1 Share-based compensation 3

2

3

2 Strategic information technology projects

configuration and customization costs 1

1

1

2 Adjusted EBITDA (2) 34

33

42

42 Net income for the period 1

4

10

11 Earnings per share













Basic 0.04

0.15

0.41

0.45 Diluted 0.04

0.15

0.40

0.44















Three months ended





























(in millions of Canadian dollars, except

per share data) (1) June 2022

March 2022

December 2021

September 2021 Revenue 526

495

433

408 Operating income 17

18

15

18 Depreciation and amortization 18

16

15

13 Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses ‒

‒

‒

(1) Transaction, reorganization and other costs 1

‒

2

1 Share-based compensation 1

2

2

2 Strategic information technology projects

configuration and customization costs 1

‒

‒

‒ Adjusted EBITDA (2) 38

36

34

33 Net income for the period 10

7

7

9 Earnings per share













Basic 0.40

0.30

0.30

0.41 Diluted 0.40

0.30

0.29

0.40





(1) The differences between the quarters are mainly the results of business acquisitions, as well as seasonality in the Technical Services segment. The net income for the

three-month period ended September 30, 2021 was favourably impacted by the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses. (2) Adjusted EBITDA definition now exclude the strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs. This change has no impact on the three-

month periods ended September 30, 2021, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2022.





SOURCE GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.