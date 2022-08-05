Q2 2022 revenue of $526 million – an increase of $154 million , or 41%, over Q2 2021.

Q2 2022 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $37 million – an increase of $4 million , or 12%, over Q2 2021.

Q2 2022 net income of $10 million or $0.40 per share compared with $14 million or $0.61 per share in the second quarter of 2021.

LASALLE, QC, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI" or the "Company") (TSX: GDI) is pleased to announce its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

For the second quarter of 2022:

Revenue was $526 million , an increase of $154 million , or 41%, over the second quarter of 2021, which is mainly the result of organic revenue growth of 11% and growth from acquisitions of 29%.





, an increase of , or 41%, over the second quarter of 2021, which is mainly the result of organic revenue growth of 11% and growth from acquisitions of 29%. Adjusted EBITDA 1 amounted to $37 million , an increase of $4 million , or 12%, over the second quarter of 2021.





amounted to , an increase of , or 12%, over the second quarter of 2021. Net income was $10 million or $0.40 per share compared to $14 million or $0.61 per share in Q2 2021.

For the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, the business segments performed as follows:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Janitorial Canada Janitorial USA Technical Services Complementary

Services Consolidated 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 145 126 164 75 199 160 25 15 526 372 Organic Growth (Decline) 14 % 6 % 12 % 5 % 8 % 22 % 27 % (42 %) 11 % 8 % Adjusted EBITDA1 19 18 13 7 8 10 1 1 37 33 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 13 % 14 % 8 % 9 % 4 % 6 % 4 % 7 % 7 % 9 %



For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022:

Revenue reached $1.021 billion , an increase of $265 million , or 35%, over the corresponding period of 2021, which is mainly the result of organic revenue growth of 7% and growth from acquisitions of 27%.





, an increase of , or 35%, over the corresponding period of 2021, which is mainly the result of organic revenue growth of 7% and growth from acquisitions of 27%. Adjusted EBITDA 1 amounted to $73 million , an increase of $6 million , or 9%, over the corresponding period of 2021.





amounted to , an increase of , or 9%, over the corresponding period of 2021. Net income was $17 million or $0.71 per share compared to $27 million or $1.18 per share in the corresponding period of 2021.

For the first two quarters of 2022 and 2021, the business segments performed as follows:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Janitorial Canada Janitorial USA Technical Services Complementary

Services Consolidated 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 287 260 327 155 371 316 50 32 1,021 756 Organic Growth (Decline) 10 % 1 % 13 % 3 % 3 % 10 % 22 % (24 %) 7 % 3 % Adjusted EBITDA1 39 40 25 15 14 16 1 2 73 67 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 14 % 15 % 8 % 10 % 4 % 5 % 2 % 6 % 7 % 9 %



GDI's Janitorial Canada segment had a strong quarter, recording $145 million in revenue representing an organic growth of 14%, while delivering $19 million in Adjusted EBITDA1, an increase of $1 million compared to Q2 2021. GDI's Janitorial USA segment also performed well in Q2 2022, recording revenue of $164 million representing organic growth of 12% and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $13 million, an increase of 86% over Q2 2021 primarily due to the acquisition of IH Services, Inc. ("IH Services") on December 31, 2021.

The Technical Services segment recorded revenue of $199 million or growth of 24% over Q2 2021 with 15% generated from acquisitions and 8% from organic revenue growth. The segment recorded Adjusted EBITDA1 of $8 million which was lower when compared to Q2 2021, which was unusually high due to a positive COVID-19 impact. Historically, the first half of the year in the Technical Services segment is seasonally slower and the business ramps up as the year progresses.

Finally, GDI's Complementary Services segment recorded revenues of $25 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1 million. This segment, which has been negatively affected by low demand for daily consumables such as tissue, towels and soaps, started to rebound in the second quarter. This segment also recorded organic growth of 27% in Q2 2022, the majority of which was due to GDI's integrated facility services business unit ("GDI IFS") which was launched at the beginning of 2022.

"I am pleased to say that GDI delivered another consecutive quarter of solid results with all of our business segments performing well", stated Claude Bigras, President & CEO of GDI. "Our Janitorial Canada business generated an impressive organic growth rate of 14% in Q2 which was largely the result of an increase in occupancy in the commercial office market as many employers introduced hybrid return to work programs. Our Janitorial USA business also generated strong organic growth in the quarter, which was the combination of new business wins and periodically recurring services with certain clients. The acquisition of IH Services that closed at the end of 2021 continues to exceed our expectations, our teams are working closely together, and we are beginning to realize revenue synergies from sharing client relationships geographically and by cross-selling services and capabilities. Ainsworth, our Technical Services business, generated solid results which continued to be slightly weighed down by delays in project execution due to slow deliveries of materials in the quarter. I am pleased to report that our Ainsworth team is seeing an improvement in their supply chain in Q3 and expect project execution to improve as the year progresses. Finally, our Complementary Services segment, composed of our manufacturing and distribution business and our new GDI IFS business had a good quarter. Our manufacturing and distribution business is benefitting from the gradual increase in occupancy rates in the office market, and our GDI IFS business recently was awarded its second contract, providing an integrated facility services solution to a client in the aerospace sector", added Mr. Bigras.

"I remain very positive about GDI's business through the remainder of 2022. Our Janitorial Canada business is well positioned to support clients as office occupancy rates rise and employers roll-out a variety of hybrid return to work programs. Our Janitorial USA business has almost doubled with the IH Services acquisition and both businesses are stronger together with broader geographic coverage and a more comprehensive service offering. Ainsworth, which typically performs better in the second half of the year, is poised to perform well as their supply chain challenges mitigate. Our manufacturing and distribution business is rebounding and our new IFS business is garnering interest from clients and has momentum in the sales pipeline. GDI's balance sheet remains strong with a covenant leverage ratio below 2,5X, and in July, we began to execute on the Normal Course Issuer Bid program that was implemented in Q2 as GDI's share price fell to levels that our management team felt were attractive from an internal rate of return perspective. I would like to conclude by thanking all of our GDI team members across Canada and the USA, it is your hard work and dedication to our clients that makes GDI who we are today", stated Mr. Bigras.

Board of Directors

On August 5, 2022, Robert J. McGuire was appointed to our Board of Directors.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward looking information may relate to GDI's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding GDI's future operating results and economic performance and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which GDI believes are reasonable as of the current date. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. It is impossible for GDI to predict with certainty the impact that the current economic uncertainties may have on future results. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties (described in the "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A) that could cause actual results to differ materially from what GDI currently expects. Namely, these factors include risks pertaining to COVID-19 and related pandemic, unsuccessful implementation of the business strategy, inherent operating risks of acquisition activity, failure to integrate, decline in commercial real estate occupancy levels, increase in costs which cannot be passed on to customers, labour shortages, disruption in information technology systems and execution issues with strategic IT projects, increases in interest rates, deterioration in general economic conditions, increase in competition, influence of the principal shareholders, loss of key or long-term customers, public procurement laws and regulations, legal proceedings, reputational damage, labour disputes, goodwill and long-lived assets impairment charges, tax matters, dependence on key employees, participation in multi-employer pension plans, legislation or other governmental action, exchange rate fluctuations, disputes with franchisees, cybersecurity and data protection, data confidentiality, and public perception of our environmental footprint, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While management may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, except as may be required by law.

_________________________________ 1 The terms "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" do not have standardized definitions prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses, transaction, reorganization and other costs and share-based compensation. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues. For more details and for a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, consult the "Operating and Financial Results" section of the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A).





June 30, 2022 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanied Management & Discussion Analysis are filed on www.sedar.com.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)





As at June 30, 2022 As at December 31, 2021 Assets









Current assets



Cash 4 24 Trade and other receivables and contract assets 466 431 Current tax assets 7 4 Inventories 40 34 Other financial assets 10 12 Prepaid expenses and other 12 9 Derivatives 2 ‒ Total current assets 541 514





Non-current assets



Other long-term assets 9 8 Derivatives 1 ‒ Property, plant and equipment 119 117 Deferred tax assets 1 1 Intangible assets 145 143 Goodwill 329 302 Total non-current assets 604 571





Total assets 1,145 1,085





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities



Bank indebtedness 4 3 Trade and other payables 245 250 Provisions 29 28 Contract liabilities 27 43 Current tax liabilities 2 5 Current portion of long-term debt 40 28 Total current liabilities 347 357





Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 343 299 Long-term payables 3 7 Deferred tax liabilities 36 31 Total non-current liabilities 382 337





Shareholders' equity



Share capital 375 371 Retained earnings 30 13 Contributed surplus 6 6 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5 1 Total shareholders' equity 416 391





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,145 1,085

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except for earnings per share)









Three-month periods ended June 30, Six-month periods ended June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021













Revenues 526 372 1,021 756













Cost of services 415 289 809 585

Selling and administrative expenses 75 52 142 108

Transaction, reorganization and other costs 1 ‒ 1 1

Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses ‒ (5) ‒ (13)

Amortization of intangible assets 6 5 12 10

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 12 7 22 14

Operating income 17 24 35 51













Net finance expense 2 3 10 12

Income before income taxes 15 21 25 39













Income tax expense 5 7 8 12

Net income 10 14 17 27













Other comprehensive income (loss)









Gains (losses) that are or may be reclassified to earnings:









Foreign currency translation differences for foreign

operations 8 (2) 4 (4)

Hedge of net investments in foreign operations, net of

tax of nil (7) 1 (3) 2

Cash flow hedges, effective portion of changes in fair

value, net of tax of nil and ($1) (nil and nil in 2021) 1 ‒ 3 1



2 (1) 4 (1)













Total comprehensive income 12 13 21 26

























Earnings per share:









Basic 0.40 0.61 0.71 1.18

Diluted 0.40 0.59 0.69 1.15



















GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

Six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except for number of shares)









Share capital Retained

earnings

(deficit) Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income Total

Number (in

thousands

of shares) Amount Balance, January 1, 2021 22,780 364 (31) 6 – 339 Net income – – 27 – – 27 Other comprehensive loss – – – – (1) (1) Total comprehensive income for the period – – 27 – (1) 26 Transactions with owners of the Company:









Stock options exercised 185 4 – (1) – 3 Share-based compensation – – – 1 – 1 Balance, June 30, 2021 22,965 368 (4) 6 (1) 369













Balance, January 1, 2022 23,121 371 13 6 1 391 Net income – – 17 – – 17 Other comprehensive loss – – – – 4 4 Total comprehensive income for the period – – 17 – 4 21 Transactions with owners of the Company:









Stock options exercised 148 4 – (1) – 3 Share-based compensation – – – 1 – 1 Balance, June 30, 2022 23,269 375 30 6 5 416

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)







Six-month periods ended June 30,

2022 2021





Cash flows from (used in) operating activities



Net income 17 27 Adjustments for:



Depreciation and amortization 34 24 Equity portion of share-based compensation 1 1 Net finance expense 10 12 Income tax expense 8 12 Income taxes paid (13) (25) Net changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities (57) 14 Net cash from operating activities – 65





Cash flows from (used in) financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 125 78 Repayment of long-term debt (87) (72) Payment of lease liabilities (13) (9) Interest paid (4) (2) Proceeds from issuance of subordinate voting shares 3 3 Net cash from (used in) financing activities 24 (2)





Cash flows from (used in) investing activities



Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (33) (34) Additions to property, plant and equipment (9) (7) Additions to intangible assets (4) (1) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1 – Net cash used in investing activities (45) (42)





Net change in cash (21) 21





Cash (bank indebtedness), beginning of period:



Cash 24 3 Bank indebtedness (3) (4)

21 (1)





Cash, end of period:



Cash 4 22 Bank indebtedness (4) (2)

– 20

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

Three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)















Three-month period ended June 30, 2022

Janitorial

Canada Janitorial

USA Technical

services Complementary

services Corporate and

eliminations Total













Recurring/contractual services 118 152 18 3 – 291 On-call services 17 12 57 1 – 87 Project – – 123 – – 123 Manufacturing and distribution – – – 17 – 17 Other revenues 7 – – 1 – 8













Total external revenues 142 164 198 22 – 526 Inter-segment revenues 3 – 1 3 (7) – Revenues 145 164 199 25 (7) 526













Income (loss) before income taxes 15 7 (1) – (6) 15 Net finance expense – 3 1 – (2) 2 Operating income (loss) 15 10 – – (8) 17 Depreciation and amortization 4 3 8 1 2 18 Transaction, reorganization and other

costs – – – – 1 1 Share-based compensation (1) – – – – 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA 19 13 8 1 (4) 37













Total assets 262 318 444 70 51 1,145 Total liabilities 73 86 213 13 344 729 Additions to property, plant and

equipment 1 1 4 1 3 10 Additions to intangible assets – – (3) – 2 (1) Goodwill recorded on business

acquisition – – 3 – – 3 (1) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans.











Three-month period ended June 30, 2021

Janitorial

Canada Janitorial

USA Technical

services Complementary

services Corporate and

eliminations Total













Recurring/contractual services 95 67 20 – – 182 On-call services 22 8 46 – – 76 Project – – 93 – – 93 Manufacturing and distribution – – – 11 – 11 Other revenues 9 – 1 – – 10













Total external revenues 126 75 160 11 – 372 Inter-segment revenues – – – 4 (4) – Revenues 126 75 160 15 (4) 372













Income (loss) before income taxes 15 5 3 – (2) 21 Net finance expense – 1 – – 2 3 Operating income 15 6 3 – – 24 Depreciation and amortization 3 1 7 1 – 12 Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy

and related expenses – – – – (5) (5) Transaction, reorganization and other

costs – – – – – – Share-based compensation (1) – – – – 2 2 Adjusted EBITDA 18 7 10 1 (3) 33













Total assets (2) 262 323 398 70 32 1,085 Total liabilities (2) 83 91 204 15 301 694 Additions to property, plant and

equipment 2 – 4 – 1 7 Additions to intangible assets – – – – 1 1

(1) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans. (2) As at December 31, 2021.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

Three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)















Six-month period ended June 30, 2022

Janitorial

Canada Janitorial

USA Technical

services Complementary

services Corporate and

eliminations Total













Recurring/contractual services 232 300 42 7 – 581 On-call services 36 27 108 2 – 173 Project – – 220 – – 220 Manufacturing and distribution – – – 32 – 32 Other revenues 14 – – 1 – 15













Total external revenues 282 327 370 42 – 1,021 Inter-segment revenues 5 – 1 8 (14) – Revenues 287 327 371 50 (14) 1,021













Income (loss) before income taxes 32 13 (3) (1) (16) 25 Net finance expense – 5 2 – 3 10 Operating income (loss) 32 18 (1) (1) (13) 35 Depreciation and amortization 7 7 15 2 3 34 Transaction, reorganization and other

costs – – – – 1 1 Share-based compensation (1) – – – – 3 3 Adjusted EBITDA 39 25 14 1 (6) 73













Total assets 262 318 444 70 51 1,145 Total liabilities 73 86 213 13 344 729 Additions to property, plant and equipment 3 3 13 1 4 24 Additions to intangible assets – – 10 – 4 14 Goodwill recorded on business acquisition – – 24 – – 24 (1) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans.





Six-month period ended June 30, 2021



Janitorial

Canada Janitorial

USA Technical

services Complementary

services Corporate and eliminations Total













Recurring/contractual services 193 137 39 – – 369 On-call services 44 18 97 – – 159 Project – – 179 – – 179 Manufacturing and distribution – – – 25 – 25 Other revenues 23 – 1 – – 24













Total external revenues 260 155 316 25 – 756 Inter-segment revenues – – – 7 (7) – Revenues 260 155 316 32 (7) 756













Income (loss) before income taxes 34 10 3 – (8) 39 Net finance expense – 2 1 – 9 12 Operating income 34 12 4 – 1 51 Depreciation and amortization 6 3 12 2 1 24 Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy

and related expenses – – – – (13) (13) Transaction, reorganization and other

costs – – – – 1 1 Share-based compensation (1) – – – – 4 4 Adjusted EBITDA 40 15 16 2 (6) 67













Total assets (2) 262 323 398 70 32 1,085 Total liabilities (2) 83 91 204 15 301 694 Additions to property, plant and equipment 2 1 12 – 3 18 Additions to intangible assets – – 18 – 1 19 Goodwill recorded on business acquisition – – 20 – – 20

(1) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans. (2) As at December 31, 2021.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Business acquisitions

Six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)







Acquisition date Company acquired Location Segment

reporting Purchase price

allocation status 2022 Acquisitions January 21, 2022 Gestion E.C.I. Inc. and

its subsidiaries

("Énergère") Montreal,

Quebec Technical

Services Preliminary









March 1, 2022 M.T.I. Mechanical Trade Industries

LTD and its subsidiary ("MTI") Markham,

Ontario Technical Services Preliminary









2021 Acquisitions January 1, 2021 The BPAC Group, Inc. and its

subsidiaries ("BP") New York,

New York Technical

Services Completed









September 1, 2021 Enginuity, LLC ("Enginuity") Mechanicsburg,

Pennsylvania Technical

Services Preliminary









September 15, 2021 Fuller Industries, LLC ("Fuller") Great Bend,

Kansas Complementary

Services Preliminary









December 31, 2021 IH Services, Inc. and its

subsidiaries ("IH") Greenville,

South Carolina Janitorial USA Preliminary

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Supplementary Quarterly Financial Information

Three-month periods

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)







Three-month periods ended







(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data) (1) June 2022 March 2022 December 2021 September 2021 Revenue 526 495 433 408 Operating income 17 18 15 18 Depreciation and amortization 18 16 15 13 Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related

expenses ‒ ‒ ‒ (1) Transaction, reorganization and other costs 1 ‒ 2 1 Share-based compensation 1 2 2 2 Adjusted EBITDA 37 36 34 33 Net income for the period 10 7 7 9 Earnings per share







Basic 0.40 0.30 0.30 0.41 Diluted 0.40 0.30 0.29 0.40 Three-month periods ended







(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data) (1) June 2021 March 2021 December 2020 September 2020 Revenue 372 384 365 365 Operating income 24 27 28 25 Depreciation and amortization 12 12 10 10 Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related

expenses (5) (7) (9) (6) Transaction, reorganization and other costs ‒ 1 2 ‒ Share-based compensation 2 1 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA 33 34 32 30 Net income for the period 14 13 17 13 Earnings per share







Basic 0.61 0.57 0.75 0.59 Diluted 0.59 0.56 0.73 0.57































(1) The differences between the quarters are mainly the results of business acquisitions, as well as seasonality in the Technical Services Segment. The net income for the

three-month periods ended September 30, 2020, December 31, 2020, March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 were favourably impacted by the

Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses.

SOURCE GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.

