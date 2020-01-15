GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Announces Closing of ESC Automation Inc. Acquisition

LASALLE, QC, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSX: GDI) (the "Company" or "GDI") is pleased to announce that it and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ainsworth Inc. ("Ainsworth"), have successfully closed the acquisition of ESC Automation Inc. along with its U.S. subsidiaries Delta Connects Inc. and New Patriot Energy Inc. (collectively, "ESC").

As previously stated, ESC is a leading and highly regarded building system integrator in North America with an impressive portfolio of services including the installation and maintenance of building automation systems, security systems, HVAC systems as well as newer technologies including real time locating systems, building analytics and energy management systems. The acquisition considerably strengthens Ainsworth's building automation systems business across Canada and positions it as a master systems integrator with the capability to install and service multiple types of building systems and related technologies.

The combination of ESC and Ainsworth creates the premier building systems and multi-trade facility services provider in Canada, with more than 2,400 employees in every province across the country as well as in five U.S. states. The acquisition positions GDI as a true one-stop shop for both today's and tomorrow's buildings.

ABOUT GDI

GDI is a leading commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, hotels, shopping centres, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, distribution facilities, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical and electrical systems, as well as other complementary services such as damage restoration and janitorial products manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to GDI's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "confident"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding GDI's and Ainsworth's future operating results and economic performance and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which GDI believes are reasonable as of the current date. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. It is impossible for GDI to predict with certainty the impact that the current economic uncertainties may have on future results. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While management may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.

For further information: Investor, analyst and media, GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc., David Hinchey, Senior Vice President, Strategic Development, Telephone: 514-368-8690 ext. 282

Related Links

http://gdi.com/

