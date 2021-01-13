GCT Deltaport Expansion - Berth Four Project -- Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous groups participate in the impact assessment process for the proposed GCT Deltaport Expansion - Berth Four Project, a container storage and handling facility located in Delta, British Columbia, approximately 35 kilometres south of Vancouver.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in the upcoming steps of the impact assessment's planning phase, specifically for reviewing and providing comments on the draft joint federal and provincial guidelines and plans for the impact assessment of the project. Once this phase is complete, the public and Indigenous groups will have another opportunity to apply for funding to assist their participation in the other phases of the impact assessment process.

Applications received by February 10, 2021, will be considered.

As a next step, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the project. If one is required, recipients and the amount of funding allocated will be posted at a later date on the project's webpage on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website. If the Agency determines a federal impact assessment is not required, no funds will be allocated and there will be no further opportunity to apply for funding for this project.

The project is subject to both the federal Impact Assessment Act and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Act. In the spirit of "one project, one assessment," the Agency and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office are working cooperatively for the initial phase of the project's review.

The Agency recognizes it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation, adjust consultation activities and provide flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians and conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

To apply for funding, complete the Application Form for the Planning Phase available on the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected], or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

