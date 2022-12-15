This launch reflects diversification of the edible cannabis product segment in Canada.

SAINTE-CÉCILE-DE-MILTON, QC, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Gayonica Inc. specialists in innovative cannabis product development and cannabinoid extraction, announced the launch of its first line of edible products. The cannabinoid-enriched fruit bites will be marketed under two distinct brands. The Blee brand products will be available exclusively in Quebec as of December 15, 2022, while the Jublee brand products will arrive in Ontario in February 2023. The full distribution in the rest of Canada is expected later in 2023.

"These launches are a testament to Gayonica's emergence as an innovative company that integrates well dosed product and local ingredients into the world of edible cannabis. Each ingredient is carefully selected to play a very specific role in our food matrices." Alexandre Poulin, Vice President of Innovation.

These products, geared towards specific effects, are named by the two featured ingredients that sign each of their identities.

For more information about Gayonica and its brands, please visit our website at www.gayonica.ca

About Gayonica Inc.

Gayonica brings together cutting-edge expertise in the formulation of cannabis products as well as a state-of-the-art knowledge of their use, purification, segregation, and analysis. Our team of innovators specializes in the formulation of effect-specific products, producing high-quality extracts. Our science-based approach allows us to offer innovative and proven cannabis extracts and products. The foundation for a partnership that will allow us to grow together, naturally.

For further information: Press contact: Alexandre Poulin, Vice President of Innovation, 514-817-6527, [email protected]