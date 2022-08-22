CED grants $750,000 to rebuild Gatineau's St-Gérard community centre.

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant fluctuation in use due to the impacts of the pandemic.

Today, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Chief Government Whip, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is announcing a non-repayable contribution of $750,000 to rebuild the St‑Gérard community centre in Gatineau.

This CED support, granted through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), will enable the City to build a new community centre, after the previous one was destroyed by fire in 2021. Gatineau will thus be able to enhance the services it offers to various community organizations, vary the activities offered to citizens, and make a new community kitchen available to residents.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families, and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"I am delighted that our government is supporting the Ville de Gatineau by investing in a community space that was consumed by flames last year. This kind of facility is essential to grow the region's socio-economic potential and enhance the community's quality of life. Congratulations on this exciting project supporting Gatineau's development!"

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Chief Government Whip

"The reconstruction of the St-Gérard community centre is really good news for the Gatineau community. This centre, which will be the focal point of the St-Gérard park, will enable the City to enhance its activity offering and provide citizens with culinary facilities with a view to improving their health and quality of life. This assistance attests to our government's commitment to support development in communities of all sizes in order to strengthen their well-being across all regions."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The St-Gérard community centre and park are valued gathering spots in this Gatineau neighbourhood. Today's announcement is received with great enthusiasm. The community centre will be brought back to life. I thank the federal government for this important support, granted under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund."

France Bélisle, Mayor of Gatineau

Quick facts

The CCRF was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

. A total of has been granted over two years to regional development agencies (RDAs), including for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines, and



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]