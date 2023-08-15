MONTRÉAL, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Gardens of Light will be illuminating the Jardin botanique this year from September 1 to October 31. As part of its signature fall event, Espace pour la vie invites you to walk the paths of the Botanical Garden's three illuminated cultural gardens. Don't miss the Chinese Garden's latest feature showcasing one of China's greatest legends, the butterfly lovers.

The cycle of the seasons

Japanese culture is marked by great sensitivity to the present moment and to the many signs of the changing seasons, with the impermanence of things making the transformations all the more precious. The illuminated Japanese Garden is a living work of art where the landscaping and the plants themselves, with their myriad forms and colours, take pride of place. The pine forest, dressed in the sounds of acoustic instruments representing the wind, offers visitors a moment of serenity.

The rhythm of life

At the heart of the circle of the seasons of life, flowing one after another in an endless stream, the Moon marks time and sets the rhythm. Embodying the fundamental principles shared by Indigenous peoples and given voice by the words of Innu poet Joséphine Bacon and the songs of Moe Clark, the First Nations Garden's illuminated path beckons visitors on an immersive and poetic journey into the circle of life.

The legend of the butterfly lovers

In the middle of Dream Lake, the two most famous butterflies in Chinese culture have come to light on a luxuriant stand of lanterns. Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai, the Chinese butterfly lovers, have transcended time, and this fall they have come to light up the Chinese Garden to the strains of the Violin Concerto, one of the best-known works in Chinese music. This beautiful, timeless legend has inspired and sustained people for centuries with its profound vision of love and life.

Timed tickets

Timed tickets, a popular and effective admission reservation system, are back. To make the most of your experience, you will have to choose a set time for your visit when purchasing your tickets. Your timed ticket will allow you to wander freely through the Jardin botanique's three cultural gardens. It will also give you access to the entire Jardin botanique, which can be visited at any time on the same day.

