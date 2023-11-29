GardaWorld Launches New Pacific Region Operations Hub in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - GardaWorld Security Corporation ("GardaWorld"), a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, has inaugurated a new office in South Vancouver. Situated in Airport Square, this facility serves as the central operations hub for GardaWorld's activities in Yukon and British Columbia. This location supports the region's branches and clients and provides a world-class facility for mobile response and agent training. The new hub also supports National Consulting & Investigations activities for Western Canada.

"The central location of this office provides easy access for both our team and clients, making it the prime destination for exceptional business solutions in the heart of Vancouver. It will enable us to streamline our operations and training abilities and offer our clients and our staff an even higher level of support" said Steve Hoffman, National Vice President, Consulting and Investigation, GardaWorld Security Services.

With a dedicated team of approximately 50 in-office employees, including a mobile security team, this office provides vital support to regional branches and clients by facilitating collaboration, innovation, and improved communication. Notably, across the Canadian Pacific Region, GardaWorld employs over 1,500 dedicated security professionals and serves hundreds of customers. "We offer top-tier security consulting for Canadian businesses, covering risk management, continuity planning, threat assessments, counterespionage, physical and cyber security audits, and emergency response plans," said Hoffman.

The new GardaWorld location is also in one of the first ENERGY STAR certified office buildings in Canada, further helping reduce the company's environmental footprint. The parking lot also has several EV charging stations, supporting the electrification of GardaWorld's Pacific Region fleet and its growing number of employees who favour electric vehicles.

GardaWorld's new Vancouver location opened its doors to employees in mid-October. GardaWorld currently has a wide range of employment opportunities in Yukon and in British Columbia within Security Services. For more information on career opportunities with GardaWorld, visit jobs.garda.com.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld offers sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld is proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit garda.com.

SOURCE GardaWorld Security Corporation

For further information: [email protected]