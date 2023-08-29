GardaWorld Fortifies Calgary Presence: Unveils State-of-the-Art Office Consolidation to Enhance Security Services Delivery

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - GardaWorld Security Corporation ("GardaWorld"), a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, has merged its diverse operations and businesses across Calgary into a new single space in the Southwood neighbourhood. The consolidation of GardaWorld locations for security services across the city, including the relocation of the Western Canada Control Centre, positions the new office among GardaWorld's top three operational hubs nationwide.

"We are thrilled to announce the much-anticipated opening of our new office space in the heart of Calgary, Alberta. This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in our commitment to safeguarding and protecting the community. Our advanced facility is equipped with a cutting-edge training area, with enhanced meeting and workspaces, ensuring the highest level of safety and peace of mind for our clients. This expansion reinforces our dedication to serving Calgary and its surrounding regions with unparalleled security solutions," said Jason Yuel, Vice President, Prairies Region, GardaWorld Security Services.

With the city's largest fleet of mobile security vehicles and over 1,100 employees, GardaWorld is a key employer in Calgary, providing security services and solutions to businesses across the province. Situated in Southland Park, the new facility optimizes operations and enhances the employee experience. Encompassing over 10,000 square feet, the modern, open-concept layout simplifies and increases collaboration across GardaWorld's various security services operations.

"The open layout, state-of-the-art facilities, and thoughtful design all contribute to creating a space where our team can thrive, innovate, and collaborate effectively," said Scott Young, National Vice President, GardaWorld Security Systems and Technology. "We believe that investing in our employees' well-being and providing them with an inspiring workspace ultimately leads to greater productivity and the delivery of exceptional service to our clients."

GardaWorld's new Calgary location opened its doors to employees in July 2023. For more information on career opportunities with GardaWorld, visit jobs.garda.com.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld offers sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld is proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit www.garda.com.

For further information: [email protected].