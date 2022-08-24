Marks GardaWorld's 10 th acquisition in 2022 for a total investment of $1.3 billion year to date

acquisition in 2022 for a total investment of year to date GardaWorld concludes an agreement with the Government of Québec for a $300 million strategic investment in support of GardaWorld's growth

MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld" or the "Company"), a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of ARCA, a global leader in cash technology solutions and a global market leading manufacturer of teller cash recyclers for financial institutions.

Established in Mebane, North Carolina, and Bollengo, Italy, with operations in more than 25 countries, ARCA and its 320 employees will join forces with Sesami. Sesami is a global cash ecosystem integrator and financial technology company created in February of 2022, which operates as an independent entity of GardaWorld.

To support its global strategic vision, GardaWorld has concluded an agreement with the Government of Québec through Investissement Québec, for a $300 million investment, at market conditions, by way of a private placement in GardaWorld preferred shares. The preferred shares are redeemable by the Company and entitle the holder to a dividend capitalized annually and payable at the time of their redemption by GardaWorld.

$1.3 billion in acquisitions to solidify GardaWorld's position as a global champion

Since the beginning of the year, GardaWorld has deployed over $1.3 billion to solidify its industry leadership position, while also revolutionizing service delivery models. The acquisition of ARCA marks GardaWorld's 10th transaction in 2022.

"We're very pleased to be able to count on the support of the Government of Québec as we pursue our global growth ambitions. This strategic investment enables us to acquire high-quality companies like ARCA, and to keep innovating and leading the industry as a global champion," said Stephan Crétier, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GardaWorld.

"This investment will make it possible for GardaWorld to maintain and grow its headquarters in Montréal. This transaction will generate significant economic benefits for Québec and help position the province as a major security and cybersecurity player," stated Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, employing more than 120,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld offers sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld is proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit https://www.garda.com/.

About Investissement Québec

Investissement Québec's mission is to play an active role in Québec's economic development by spurring business innovation, entrepreneurship and business acquisitions, as well as growth in investment and exports. Operating in all the province's administrative regions, the Corporation supports the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes with investments and customized financial solutions. It also assists businesses by providing consulting services and other support measures, including technological assistance available from its CRIQ business unit. In addition, through Investissement Québec International, the Corporation also prospects for foreign investment and assists businesses with export activities.

SOURCE Groupe de sécurité GardaWorld Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: GardaWorld, GardaWorld Media Relations Team, [email protected], +1 514 845-8763; Jean-Pierre D'Auteuil, Head of Media Relations, Communications Branch, Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation, Tel: 418 691-5698, ext. 4868, Cell: 418 559-0710