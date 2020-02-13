GARANT - 125 Years of Expertise and Innovation in Superior Quality Tools

Garant intends to share its celebratory mood with clients, employees and consumers by offering various promotions and contests. As a reminder of this historical event, Garant is temporarily modifying its packaging by adding a festive graphic to all their products manufactured and assembled in Canada.

A Major Driving Force of the Regional Economy

Garant has been making quality tools in Saint-François-de-la-Rivière-du-Sud, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, since 1895. The company employs about 375 workers, who mostly hail from this small town with a population of 1596. "The company may have changed hands over the years, but has always maintained its commitment to grow and nurture this jewel of Quebec's manufacturing world," says Garant's CEO, Jean Gaudreault.

A Rich History

Garant's history is a reflection of the courage and tenacity of Quebec's industry builders. It all started in 1895 when Télesphore Garant built his forge next door to his family home. Back then, that's where people from town and the surrounding area came to have their wagons, cart wheels and plow blades repaired and restored. Around 1930, in response to the needs of local farmers, replacement handles for manual tools were added to the production roster. In 1953, the Garant family started manufacturing gardening tools. The arrival of plastic marked a turning point in the industry, and in 1983, Garant bought four injection presses to manufacture its tools. Over the years and building on the company's continued success, with the addition of highly skilled experienced workers and major investments, Garant has broadened its range of products as well as its distribution network.

Always striving to innovate, Garant is proudly working on its Industry 4.0 project. "This project will allow us to innovate with our products as well as with our manufacturing processes, thereby helping us keep our competitive edge and maintain our Canadian operations for years to come," adds Isabelle Dorval, Garant's Director of Marketing.

