Building on the momentum from the spring campaign, the PLAY LOUD, STAY YOU mantra reaches its peak this season as the series comes to life through imagery, video and music, showcasing changemakers from multiple genres of music. Garage is turning up the volume on individualism with four new artists who found unique ways to express their vibrant and audacious personality through their music and fashion.

Fusing fashion and music together, the community is encouraged to get inspired and meet the artists through GARAGE TALKS -- a digital space to connect with each musician's journey. Whether you are tuning in on Dizzy Fae's rise to fame, touring with Lizzo or checking out how Lolo Zouaï found her confidence and the highs of opening for Dua Lipa, Garage helps young women embrace their powerful energy in a way that allows them to be unapologetically themselves.

"Music has always defined and united generations. For our summer campaign, we are proud to support our favorite new artists who are not afraid to PLAY LOUD", states Liz Edmiston, President and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Dynamite Inc. "Our latest campaign showcases these musicians and gives access to them on a more personal level. We can't wait to see how these artists shape the culture of the GARAGE generation.".

The warm weather brings renewed energy with seamless tops in bright hues, paired with fleece or denim shorts like the Vintage Cut-Offs or A-Line - the perfect look to beat the heat. Matching sets, dresses and printed tops with pretty femme-detailing are must-haves this season and root the collection in a fresh new perspective. Preppy sport continues to dominate this season with tennis skirts, vests and polo-style tanks styled back to wide leg bottoms.

About Garage

Garage is the voice of the confident independent individual who is not afraid of living out loud and expressing their personality. Our goal is to inspire individuals everywhere, empowering them to turn up the volume on who they are. Garage dresses the modern sexy, on-trend individual for their casual lifestyle and provides seasonless apparel and accessories including denim, woven bottoms, knit tops, dresses, outerwear, swim and intimates. Created in Montreal in 1975, Garage has established itself as a leader in the fashion and retail landscape with over 190 boutiques across North America and available at garageclothing.com .

About Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (GDI) is a Montreal-based privately held global retailer designing and creating accessible fashion since 1975. The retailer's two leading clothing and accessory brands, Garage and Dynamite, are at the core of its success. Operating over 300 stores across North America, GDI offers style-focused consumers an omnichannel shopping experience. At fashion's forefront in North America, Groupe Dynamite's agile and innovative executive team understands that success and longevity are fueled by a creative and inclusive culture. Groupe Dynamite Inc. is the recipient of the prestigious Montreal Employer of the Year Award and Canada's Top Employer for Young People Award.

SOURCE Garage

For further information: ASC PR, [email protected]

Related Links

garageclothing.com

