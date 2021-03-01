Garage Boldly Turns Up the Volume Introducing North America’s Hottest Up-and-Coming Recording Artists In Its Spring Campaign

Created by an all-female crew, the Spring series comes to life through imagery, video and music-showcasing changemakers from multiple genres of music who all live by the mantra PLAY LOUD. STAY YOU . Fashion is a universal visual means of self-expression and this season, Garage is turning up the volume on individualism, encouraging its audience to make some noise on who they are and who they want to be.

Garage's Spring campaign recognizes the bold and confident personalities of these women that bring a vibrant energy to the brand. Skye's new release, Intruded, was produced by Grammy-award winner, Timbaland and features long-time friend, Bella Hadid. Coming off the success of her "Falling Skies" single, IMG Model Lawrence, is set to release her next album this March. Breaking global boundaries, Maidza's talent has been applauded by MTV and Rolling Stone Magazine. Fusing fashion and music together, Garage loudly and proudly introduces this fresh series enabling their audience to confidently and unapologetically be themselves.

"This is our boldest and most exciting advertising campaign to date. Working with the hottest emerging names in music will build groundswell and firmly root our brand across North America," states Liz Edmiston, President and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Dynamite Inc..

Evolving silhouettes like voluminous bottoms from cargos to the 90's inspired boyfriend jogger paired with seamless tanks and tees, dominates the spring collection while the neutral tones and earthy hues keep the collection fresh this season.

The campaign will roll-out across North America with digital-focused advertising and experiential elements, including a community platform on the brand's website that encourages individuals to confidently go beyond the surface of their identity and showcase their innermost ideas and aspirations via the brand's social media channels. Together, the voice of the Garage community is powerful and limitless.

About Garage

Garage is the voice of the confident independent individual who is not afraid of living out loud and expressing their personality. Our goal is to inspire individuals everywhere, empowering them to turn up the volume on who they are. Garage dresses the modern sexy, on-trend individual for their casual lifestyle and provides seasonless apparel and accessories including denim, woven bottoms, knit tops, dresses, outerwear, swim and intimates. Created in Montreal in 1975, Garage has established itself as a leader in the fashion and retail landscape with over 190 boutiques across North America and available at garageclothing.com .

About Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (GDI) is a Montreal-based privately held global retailer designing and creating accessible fashion since 1975. The retailer's two leading clothing and accessory brands, Garage and Dynamite, are at the core of its success. Operating over 300 stores across North America, GDI offers style-focused consumers an omnichannel shopping experience. At fashion's forefront in North America, Groupe Dynamite's agile and innovative executive team understand that success and longevity are fueled by a creative and inclusive culture. Groupe Dynamite Inc. is the recipient of the prestigious Montreal Employer of the Year Award and Canada's Top Employer for Young People Award.

