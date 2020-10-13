The company has created a safe and easy hiring process to support its growing omnichannel network

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) today outlined its plans to hire seasonal associates to help support its Customer Experience Centers (fulfillment and customer contact centers), and Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Intermix stores, serving customers this holiday season in a safe and seamless way. These new roles follow the company's hiring of more than 50,000 employees in the first half of the year to meet the changing needs of its custome3rs. To make this year's hiring process safe and easy, the company will be hiring virtually, allowing applicants to apply online for any role in three minutes or less.

"We are thrilled to add seasonal talent to our growing teams across the U.S. and Canada, in a time when it's needed most," said Sheila Peters, Head of People and Culture, Gap Inc. "At Gap Inc., we know the holiday season will be different this year and are committed to helping our teams provide our loyal customers with a safe and seamless shopping experience for all their gifting needs."

New hiring efforts to support a digitally-led business

Gap Inc. acquired 3.5 million new customers through its online channels in Q2. To meet the surge in online demand, Gap Inc. is looking to fill roles across the business that will include packing, assembling merchandise, preparing orders for shipment, serving customers through its customer contact centers and additional staffing for contactless services. With the retailer's most recent rollout of Curbside Pickup and Buy Online, Pickup In Store, Gap Inc. customers can now shop for their holiday wish lists confidently and conveniently, however and whenever they choose.

Gap Inc. is providing employees in its Customer Experience Centers with more flexibility to work this holiday season. Customer contact center teams will have the option to work remotely, with the company supplying them with the necessary technical equipment and support to assist customers from home. Fulfillment center employees will have the ability to choose which hours during the day, night and weekends they prefer to work, with the option to work more hours if they want. For applicants who are interested in helping fulfillment and customer contact teams during peak shopping periods, the company is offering roles across six fulfillment locations and three customer contact locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Taking care of teams and communities

With more than 2,500 stores across the U.S. and Canada, the company is looking to strengthen its in-store shopping experience for customers, by adding talent to help with Buy Online, Pickup In Store and contactless Curbside Pickup this holiday season, with the brands customers love and trust. Gap Inc. is committed to the safety and comfort of teams and customers this holiday season and has implemented a number of enhanced health and safety measures following official COVID-19 recommendations from the WHO and CDC, as well as local government mandates. Additionally, teams across fulfillment centers, customer contact centers and stores have completed more than 130,000 hours of safety training, with even more hours by the end of the year as all new hires receive this training.

As part of the commitment to its communities, Gap Inc. is continuing to support underserved youth between the ages of 16-24 facing barriers to employment through the company's This Way Ahead program, which partners with local community organizations to help youth find their first job within the retailer's family of brands. The company is dedicated to hiring applicants that have potential, not credentials and are proud to see participants of the program grow with these opportunities. Old Navy has committed to hiring five percent of their new entry-level store hires to be This Way Ahead participants by 2025.

Providing benefits that matter

Seasonal associates will enjoy best-in-class benefits and the same merchandise discount as the company's current associates, just in time for holiday gifting: 50 percent off regular-priced merchandise at Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy stores; and 30 percent off at Outlet and Factory stores. Benefits include access to wellness offerings and services such as flu shots, Telehealth on-demand physician video sessions, family support such as back-up childcare and access to daycare services, as well as discounts on vision and dental programs. Additionally, as a partner of Time to Vote and Power to the Polls, Gap Inc. will provide all employees, including seasonal and part-time store employees, up to three hours of paid time off to vote, as well as providing them with the means and opportunity to serve as poll workers in their communities.

Safe and easy application process, now virtual

Those interested in spreading holiday cheer safely this season in Gap Inc.'s fulfillment centers, customer contact centers and stores can apply online through the United States or Canada seasonal hiring career pages. Select fulfillment centers and customer contact centers will host virtual hiring events. For more information on Gap Inc.'s holiday hiring opportunities, visit jobs.gapinc.com/seasonal.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Fiscal year 2019 net sales were $16.4 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

