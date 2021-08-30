"At Gap, we always strive to put the customer at the center of everything we do," said Jonathan Ormerod, Vice President of Gap stores. "Curbside pickup and BOPIS are key to providing the best shopping experience, at the customer's convenience and choice." With BOPIS and curbside, a customer can check for product at a local store, buy online by 2pm and pick up their purchase by end of day – getting what they want faster, without worrying about shipping. To help deliver a strong roll out, selected stores piloted the services in advance of the launch and immediately saw customers use it and love it. To see if your local Gap Inc. Canada stores offer curbside and/or BOPIS, please check out the Store Locator and FAQs on the Banana Republic , Gap and Old Navy websites.

One shopping cart, one checkout

Customers can now use BOPIS at three of our brands: Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy. Athleta will also offer these convenient services come fall when they open stores in Vancouver and Toronto. The online BOPIS and curbside pickup experience folds seamlessly into the current cross-brand shopping experience at all three e-commerce sites of our participating Gap Inc. brands.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2020 net sales were $13.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.



