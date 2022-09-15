Rewards members can now earn points and redeem rewards within one program while shopping in-store

and online at Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta

TORONTO , Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) announced a new loyalty Rewards program across Canada: One Membership. Four Brands. The new program allows members to earn points, redeem rewards, and enjoy member benefits within our four brands: Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta.

With this new program, members can shop across all four brands and no matter which brand they enrolled in or how they spend, all their points will be in one place. It is easy for Rewards members to earn points, redeem rewards, and even give back by donating points to causes that drive social impact, which Gap Inc. will match, through our Do Good program. Rewards members will also receive special bonuses, and exclusive offers such as free shipping.

"Our program is designed to reward our loyal customers by creating unique, personalized experiences that will make it easier to shop, earn points and redeem rewards across our family of brands," said Chris Samway, Head of Rewards, Loyalty & Payments at Gap Inc. "We've been piloting a version of this program in Canada for about a year and have seen great initial success. Our pilot has enabled us to incorporate valuable customer feedback, and now with an enhanced value proposition and a broader suite of benefits for our members, we're excited to launch in Canada."

The program will allow Rewards members to earn 1 point for every $1 spent. Members will be able to redeem rewards in $1 (or 100 point) increments.

The new program includes tiered membership levels based on annual spend:

Core ( $0 – $ 499 Annual Spend)

Free to join

Bonus points for shopping across the family of brands

Birthday bonus

Free shipping on orders of $50 or more

Enthusiast ( $500 - $999 Annual Spend)

Core benefits listed above

Early access to new arrivals and sales

Members-only exclusive offers

Icon ($1,000+ Annual Spend)

Core and Enthusiast benefits listed above

Free shipping on orders of $35 or more

Create Your Own Sale Day

Another key feature of the program is the Do Good component which gives customers the ability to donate their points to Canadian Women's Foundation, a national leader in the movement for gender equality in Canada. In addition, Gap Inc. is matching up to $1 million of donations made by Rewards members across Canada and the U.S.

"We heard from our customers that they value brands that make a positive impact in the world," said Samway. "With this in mind, we created a program where we can partner with our members to help make our communities stronger through supporting causes that drive social impact and deliver needed services to Canadians."

The Gap Inc. Rewards program is now live for in-store and online enrollment for all Canadians. For more information, please visit: Navyist Rewards, Gap Good Rewards, Banana Republic Rewards, and Athleta Rewards.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2021 net sales were $16.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

About the Canadian Women's Foundation

The Canadian Women's Foundation is a national leader in the movement for gender equality in Canada. Through funding, research, advocacy, and knowledge sharing, we work to achieve systemic change. We support women, girls, and gender-diverse people to move out of violence, out of poverty, and into confidence and leadership. Since 1991, our generous donors and supporters have contributed more than $150 million to fund over 2,500 life-transforming programs throughout Canada.

SOURCE Gap Canada

For further information: Zoey Fiksel, [email protected]