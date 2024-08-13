Service records a 21% increase in requests for help

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Gambling: Help and Referral has just completed its 2023–2024 annual report and recorded a 21% increase in requests for help over the previous year; 6,848 people contacted the service to obtain a listening ear, support, information and referrals to address excessive gaming, whether for video games, internet addiction or gambling. Gambling: Help and Referral, which also provides support to those close to gamblers and gamers, is launching a fundraising campaign with a $100,000 target, its first in 30 years.

Of this 21% increase in requests for help, the majority came from the gamblers themselves (+35%). The proportion of women in these statistics is also up sharply (+17%). Among the most frequently mentioned addictions are online gambling—on the rise since the pandemic—slot machines, internet addiction (online video games, excessive use of video platforms such as YouTube or social media) and lotteries. People close to gamblers and gamers account for almost 20% of requests for help.

Gambling addiction is still little known and poorly understood, so it's important to note that in over a third of cases (36%), counsellors respond to crisis or distress calls. Service users are mainly looking for resources such as counseling or telecounseling, support groups or addiction rehabilitation centres. Another noteworthy fact is that the average length of a call has doubled between 2020 and 2024, a striking and concrete consequence of a significant increase in crisis calls and the need for active listening. "I'm very proud of Gambling: Help and Referral's evolution and of our team's constant motivation to remain relevant, up-to-date and accessible to as many people as possible. I encourage anyone to feel free to contact us." Nancy Rocha, Director of the Specialized Addiction Helplines and the TeleCounseling Programme for Excessive Gamblers.

At a time when cyberaddiction and healthy screen management are occupying an ever-increasing place in the media, Gambling: Help and Referral reminds us that it is a provincial resource that is remotely accessible 24/7, for anyone who is concerned about their gambling habits or screen time and who is experiencing their negative effects, such as major debts or even bankruptcy, mood disorders, mental health issues, domestic or family conflicts and isolation. It is also a useful service for friends, spouses or relatives who often feel powerless in the face of a loved one's addiction. Accessible from anywhere in Quebec, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, counsellors can be reached by phone at 1-800-461-0140 or by chat at gamblinghelp.quebec. The service is confidential, free and bilingual.

The service would like to be able to expand the team, but also give counsellors the time and budget they need to pursue training, particularly in dealing with people in crisis, but also in the different game-industry tactics, which are evolving rapidly. There is increasing talk of video game hybridization: adding aspects of gambling to video games, including in-game purchases in games played by children, or games that have no practical ending to keep the player online as long as possible, sometimes for days on end.

To keep the service accessible and waiting times below a minute in order to avoid discouraging those seeking help, Gambling: Help and Referral is launching its first fundraising campaign, which will run until the end of March 2025, with a $100,000 target. Thanks to a benefit event held on May 29, 2024, and generous donors such as Jean Fortin, Unisson Formations, Dunton Rainville and many other supporters, nearly $40,000 has already been raised—more than a third of the target!

"The Gambling: Help and Referral team is working miracles with limited resources to deal with this increase in requests for help. Although we are fortunate to be able to count on recurrent funding from the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, for which we are very grateful, the fact that we need more resources can't be ignored. Our team is motivated to help even more people affected by gambling addiction." Heather Johnston, Executive Director, Information and Referral Centre of Greater Montréal.

To support Gambling: Help and Referral, go to gamblinghelp.quebec and click on Donate.

Gambling: Help and Referral is a provincial service, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by phone and chat. It offers listening, support, information and referrals for people concerned about their gambling habits or addicted to gambling, video games and the Internet. Founded in 1993, the service has been managed by the Information and Referral Centre of Greater Montréal for 30 years and, to date, has been fully funded by the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux. For further information: gamblinghelp.quebec

