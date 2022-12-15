Gallant v. The Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of Halifax et. al.

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Koskie Minsky LLP and McKiggan Hebert Lawyers are pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia has approved a settlement of up to $10 million in a class action lawsuit involving the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of Halifax, the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of Yarmouth and the Archbishop of Halifax-Yarmouth. Compensation is available to eligible class members who file a claim for sexual assault and meet the requirements of the claims process.

The settlement applies to all individuals who allege that they were sexually abused by a priest of the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of Halifax or the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of Yarmouth between April 14, 1954, and March 31, 2020, and have not previously settled or otherwise released either the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of Halifax or Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of Yarmouth. The settlement does not affect individuals who opted out.

People who experienced sexual abuse by a priest of the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of Halifax or the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of Yarmouth, may now make a claim for compensation. The amount of compensation available to class members whose claim is accepted will likely range from $30,000 to $350,000. The amount of money awarded will depend on the specifics of each claim submitted.

The deadline for all claims is December 14, 2023.

For more information or to access the Claims Form, please visit https://kmlaw.ca/cases/catholic-priest-sexual-abuse-class-action/ or call 1-833-630-1785. Class members may also email [email protected].

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP