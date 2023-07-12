KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 12, 2023 /CNW/ -- Gallagher Group Limited is pleased to announce an exclusive global partnership with Goodnature, a leading provider of innovative traps. Under this partnership, Gallagher will distribute Goodnature products in Canada's agricultural sector and home hardware and building market.

Goodnature, known for its revolutionary traps utilized by homeowners, businesses, and conservation projects worldwide, has been instrumental in trapping predatory non-native mammals since 2005. While maintaining its ecological focus, Goodnature has also provided compelling solutions to customers seeking non-toxic and humane farming practices and the restoration of ecologically significant areas on their farms.

Having established a successful partnership as Goodnature's European distributor since 2019, Gallagher saw the immense potential to leverage its agricultural expertise and retail network to exclusively distribute Goodnature products in agricultural sectors across Gallagher markets worldwide. The shared vision between the two companies was a key driving force behind this collaboration.

Dave Shoemack, CEO of Goodnature, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "At Goodnature, our mission is to Rewild the World by humanely controlling rodent populations using advanced technology and non-toxic methods. We are honored to join forces with Gallagher to expand into the agricultural segment. We share a common vision of solving problems intelligently, integrating data, and making a positive global impact."

Lisbeth Jacobs, Global General Manager for Animal Management at Gallagher, added, "For over 80 years, Gallagher has been at the forefront of delivering world-leading animal and land solutions, enabling our customers to operate responsibly, productively, and profitably. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to investing in innovative businesses and technologies that provide smarter, simpler solutions, ultimately making farm life easier for our customers."

One of the essential products offered by Goodnature is the Smart Trap Kit, which ensures effective rat and mouse control with automatic, non-toxic, and humane killing methods. This trap eliminates toxins, mitigating the risk of poisoning children, pets, or local wildlife. Bluetooth connectivity to users' phones allows them to track their kills, receive notifications for lure and gas refills, and connect with a global community of pest control enthusiasts.

The Smart Trap Kit offers numerous benefits, including high kill rates and low maintenance requirements. It automatically resets and can eliminate multiple rodents each night, using a long-lasting lure that attracts rodents. By utilizing non-toxic methods, the trap eliminates the risks associated with traditional pest eradication options, such as snap traps and poisons, which may harm pets, wildlife, and children.

Goodnature traps are not only effective but also easy to use. They require minimal effort for setup and can be conveniently moved indoors and outdoors. According to Jeff Wilcox, Director of Product Management North America, "These traps are designed to be a "set and forget" solution, as they automatically reset and dispense fresh lure for extended "periods."

This exclusive partnership between Gallagher Group Limited and Goodnature represents a significant step toward eradicating rodents humanely and sustainably.

About Gallagher

Gallagher pioneered New Zealand's first electric fencing system in 1938 and has constantly led the way in innovative animal management systems. We offer fencing, weighing, data collection, and watering system solutions for specific animals and applications so you can be sure you're using the right system solution to meet your unique needs. Gallagher's success can be credited to a customer-centric approach to research and development with a strong focus on end-user needs. This philosophy is endorsed with 8% of the group's total revenue invested in R&D annually.

