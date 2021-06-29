MONTRÉAL, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Me Gilda Villaran, Me Joanie Lebrun and Ms. Arlin Sahinyan will be joining Galileo Partners as of June 28, 2021, growing their immigration law team.

Their arrival will allow the business to sustain its growth and strengthen its position as a leader in international mobility of the workforce.

"The presence of Gilda, Joanie and Arlin within our team will allow us to deepen our expertise and increase our operational force. Gilda is one of the best immigration lawyers in Canada and her presence will generate tremendous value for our team and our clients" explains Me Francis Grignet, one of the founding partners of Galileo.

For her part, Me Gilda Villaran commented this new challenge as follows: "I am very enthusiastic to be joining Galileo Partners, a dynamic team dedicated exclusively to international mobility, with immigration at its core. I share their values, notably the excellence of customer service, and truly identify myself with their project."

The arrival of these three professionals at Galileo Partners - along with the multiple position currently available in their team – illustrates the constant growth of the company.

About Galileo Partners :

Founded in 2016 by Me Jean-Philippe Brunet, Me Audrey-Anne Chouinard, Me Nicolas Simard-Lafontaine and Me Francis Grignet, Galileo Partners rapidly positioned itself amongst Canadian leaders in international mobility. Now composed of more the 40 professionals including 15 lawyers, Galileo Partners offers integrated and turnkey services in international mobility to businesses of all sizes. Their services mainly focus on the complete handling of Canadian and American immigration applications, international recruitment, relocation of expatriate workers along with business concierge services.

